Braves MILB Update: Andrew Hoffmann dominant again

Thursday saw yet another great outing from Andrew Hoffmann and some big games from some unexpected hitters like Joe Dunand, Caleb Durbin, and Andrew Moritz. We also got to see strong games from Geraldo Quintero and Justin Dean on an interesting night of action.

Gwinnett Stripers 4, Nashville Sounds 1

Box Score

Joe Dunand, 3B: 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, .812 OPS

Ryan Casteel, C: 1-3, BB, R, 2 RBI, HR, .808 OPS

Nolan Kingham, SP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 2.88 ERA

Nolan Kingham got the start for Gwinnett and while he didn’t go deep, he pitched very well. Kingham logged 3 2/3 innings while allowing a run on three hits to go along with four strikeouts. After Kingham the bullpen pieced together 5 1/3 scoreless innings allowing just two hits and no walks to lock up the win.

The offense was carried by Joe Dunand in this one. Alex Rodriguez’s nephew had three hits, including a homer. Ryan Casteel also homered and drove in two. Drew Waters was hitless in three at bats, but did raw a walk.

Mississippi Braves 5, Montgomery Biscuits 2

Box Score

Justin Dean, CF: 3-5, R, RBI, 2B, 3B, .779 OPS

Andrew Moritz, LF: 3-5, R, 2 RBI, .643 OPS

Alan Rangel, SP: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 4.95 ERA

Alan Rangel did Alan Rangel things for Mississippi on Thursday, which was enough to get the win. Rangel quietly pitched a solid, but not spectacular game as he went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five. Just like the Gwinnett game the bullpen came up big, as four guys combined to pitch the final four innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Justin Dean was the star at the plate in this one, going 3-for-5 and was a homer shy of the cycle. Andrew Moritz also had a three-hit game and drove in two.

Rome Braves 3, Hickory Crawdads 0

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-3, SB, .853 OPS

Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH: 2-2, 2 RBI, 2B, .900 OPS

Tyler Tolve, C: 2-4, 2B, .709 OPS

Andrew Hoffmann, SP: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 2.48 ERA

Andrew Hoffmann turned in yet another great outing on Thursday against a pretty strong Hickory lineup. Hoffmann tossed six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven to drop his ERA to 2.48. With the way he has pitched so far this year as a college pitcher, it should just be a matter of time before Hoffmann gets the promotion to Mississippi considering he doesn’t seem to be seriously tested at this level. A scoreless inning from RJ Freure and two from Jake McSteen helped to finish off this combined shutout.

Justyn-Henry Malloy just keeps hitting as he added two more with a double and drove in a pair to lead the offense in this one. Tyler Tolve and Jacob Pearson also had two hits. Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-3 and stole his 16th base of the season in this win.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9, Augusta GreenJackets 8

Box Score

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 2-4, 3 R, RBI, BB, 2B, HR, .810 OPS

Geraldo Quintero, DH: 3-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2B, 3B, .766 OPS

Brandol Mezquita, LF: 0-3, 2 BB, .793 OPS

Kris Anglin got the start and had a tough night allowing seven runs in just three innings. Peyton Williams followed with a pair of scoreless frames, then Estarlin Rodriguez allowed the final two Fayetteville runs during his three innings.

The Augusta lineup did have a few bright spots in this loss. Caleb Durbin doubled and homered and scored three runs. Geraldo Quintero was the second guy in the system that finished his night just a homer short of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with a walk.