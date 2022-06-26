Braves Minor League Recap: Eddie Rosario’s rehab kicks off

The Augusta GreenJackets came away with a wild win, the only one of the day from the affiliates, with Kadon Morton staying hot and providing a spark. Kyle Muller took a loss for Gwinnett despite a phenomenal outing, and Eddie Rosario opened his rehab with a hit for them. The big performance of the day came from Justyn-Henry Malloy who tied a season high by reaching base five times in Rome’s loss.

(35-36) Gwinnett Stripers 1, (42-28) Nashville Sounds 2

Eddie Rosario, DH: 1-4, .250/.250/.250

Drew Waters, CF: 0-3, BB, .259/.308/.427

Pat Valaika, 1B: 1-4, RBI, .258/.316/.419

Kyle Muller, SP: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 2.96 ERA

Jesus Cruz, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 2.45 ERA

Ethan Small of the Sounds had the Gwinnett offense in chains for most of the night, matching a strong outing from Kyle Muller in a Gwinnett loss. The Stripers jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first inning in a sequence that started with Drew Waters drawing a one out walk. After a wild pitch and throwing error from the catcher allowed Waters to advance to third base he was brought in to score the lone Gwinnett run on a hit from Pat Valaika. The biggest offensive news for the Stripers outside of that one success was the beginning of Eddie Rosario’s rehab with them. It was a bit rough to debut against a left handed pitcher like Small for him and he wasn’t all that strong this game, though he did manage to sneak a soft ground ball into the right place for a sixth inning single. That led directly to the only other time in the game that Gwinnett got past first base, as a Waters force out and stolen base put him in scoring position but Travis Demeritte struck out to end the inning.

Kyle Muller had the Nashville hitters off balance all game, and over his seven strong innings really only allowed one hard hit ball. The first three for Muller were a show of absolute dominance as he struck out five batters and allowed only one baserunner on a pitch that clipped Abraham Almonte in the first inning. Almonte got to Muller in the fourth for the first hit of the game, a chopped grounded that just cleared a leaping Muller’s glove and fell into no man’s land in front of shortstop for an infield single. The lone hard hit ball of the game then made Muller pay, as a curveball backed up on him and David Dahl put a good swing on a ball that was a bit inside and snuck a ball over the fence for a go ahead home run. Muller wasn’t as dominant at finishing at bats in the late innings and had a short command hiccup with back to back walks to start off the fifth inning, but mostly got well ahead in the count throughout the game and forced weak contact that typically turned into outs. Jesus Cruz came back to the Stripers looking to force his way back to Atlanta, and he made a strong return with a quick inning that was only ruined by an error from Hernan Perez.

(29-39) Mississippi Braves 5, (27-34) Montgomery Biscuit 6

Andrew Moritz, DH: 2-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, .261/.346/.326

Cody Milligan, 2B: 1-4, BB, .263/.364/.316

Hendrik Clementina, C: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, .238/.299/.384

Darius Vines, SP: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 5.45 ERA

Justin Yeager, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 4.61 ERA

Mississippi had many chances to hold on to their early lead, but the pitching staff faltered in a close loss. Hendrik Clementina had the Braves roaring out to a big start as he cracked a three run home run in the second inning that put them up 3-0. Two innings later Clementina drew Mississippi’s second walk of the inning, which set up Cody Milligan to add another run on an infield single and an error from the shortstop. Andrew Moritz had the strongest offensive showing for the Braves in this game, and he came through in the fifth inning with an RBI double that extended a lead that had to that point been cut down to one run. Mississippi’s offense seemed to be clicking until they weren’t, and after the Biscuits took the lead in the bottom of the sixth they failed to advance a runner past first base as the bullpen cruised to a win.

Getting the offense and bullpen to both have solid days in the same game has been a bit of a problem for Mississippi, and today was another one of those bad days. Darius Vines was being hit around all throughout his start, but for three innings he was able to avoid major damage and had only been burned by a leadoff walk and RBI double in the second inning. Unfortunately that big hit did come in the fourth inning against him as a two run home run by Brett Wisely cut the Mississippi lead down to 4-3. With his struggles Vines was only able to go those four innings and the middle relief for the Braves couldn’t hold onto that tight lead. AJ Puckett recorded all of his five outs via strikeout, but those outs couldn’t get him through the sixth inning and he departed with two runners on base and two outs. Justin Maese came in to try to clean up the mess and gave up a first-pitch, go-ahead three run home run that ultimately sunk Mississippi in the game. Maese held it together to get through the seventh inning with no further damage and Justin Yeager pitched a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game close, but with the offense tapped out for the day the score was settled.

(36-32) Rome Braves 5, (40-28) Hickory Crawdads 9

Vaughn Grissom, DH: 1-5, .299/.385/.462

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 4-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, .313/.410/.516

Landon Stephens, 1B: 1-3, BB, RBI, .237/.376/.516

Luis De Avila, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K, 4.71 ERA

Dylan Spain, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 6.11 ERA

It didn't have to be like this, but the normally solid Rome bullpen completely imploded in a bad loss. Rome never really broke out on the offensive end of things, but they steadily chipped runs on the board to put themselves in a position to win. They got an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with the help of Justyn-Henry Malloy, who drove the first of his four hits on the day for an RBI single. Two innings later he and Vaughn Grissom both reached base and a double steal from the duo set up Landon Stephens to lift a sacrifice fly and double the Rome lead. Unfortunately Malloy provided the majority of Rome’s offense himself with little assistance, and they didn’t capitalize on baserunners again until Malloy’s seventh inning single brought home his second RBI of the game. This was enough for eight innings and Rome took a 3-1 lead into the ninth where they gave up an eight run inning to fall into a deep hole. Malloy’s single in the ninth inning kicked off a rally for Rome, but they came away with only two runs and a 9-5 loss.

Rome’s pitching staff had some trouble with walks in this game, but for eight innings it really didn’t matter as they allowed only one hit going into the final frame. Luis de Avila was able to work around the four walks he allowed thanks to recording nine strikeouts, though the walks were ultimately what kept him from holding a shutout. He walked the first two batters of the eighth inning and Hickory sacrificed them over and then sacrificed one of them home to finally break through on the scoreboard. Dylan Spain and RJ Freure then held the game there, with Spain providing two perfect innings of relief and a couple of strikeouts to be the star reliever in the game. They turned to closer Austin Smith in the ninth, the holder of a 2.59 ERA. Smith had allowed more than one run just once in 24 appearances this season and seemed fit to shut the door on a 3-1 game. He did not record an out. Three hits and two walks blew the save for Smith and left two runners still on the bases when he was pulled from the game for Jake McSteen. McSteen then walked a runner to load the bases before a double and a triple from back to back hitters broke the game open by scoring four runs. McSteen mercifully ended the inning with a strikeout, but not before another run came in to score and make it 9-3.

(37-31) Augusta GreenJackets 13, (32-35) Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9

Geraldo Quintero, 2B: 3-5, 3 2B, 2 RBI, .271/.352/.437

Kadon Morton, LF: 2-4, HR, BB, 2 SB, RBI, .211/.340/.328

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, .201/.328/.409

Luis Vargas, SP: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 4.23 ERA

Rolddy Munoz, RP: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 4.73 ERA

We all have this wacky game from Augusta to thank for saving us from a second straight day of sweeps, but really this one should not have gotten to ten innings. Augusta’s offense scored solely in big chunks, but the first of those did not start out in a good way. In the top of the second inning Brandol Mezquita was hit in the head by a high fastball, and while he initially seemed to shake it off he did go down to a knee and was checked on by trainers. He left the game under his own power but seemed shaken. And now in a complete reversal from that, Mahki Backstrom followed with a home run to put Augusta up 2-1 in the game. Kadon Morton tacked on a solo home run in the inning to extend the lead out. Morton led off the next big frame with a walk and then scored on a base hit from Cal Conley. Geraldo Quintero then doubled home Conley and scored on a wild pitch a few batters late to give Augusta a commanding 6-1 lead. Another RBI double from Quintero in the seventh inning and an RBI double from Stephen Paolini made it 8-1, seemingly icing this game. Then they allowed six runs in the ninth inning. Augusta wasted no time loading the bases in the top of the tenth inning, and Mahki Backstrom had the go-ahead hit with a two run double. For insurance Connor Blair hit a 3 run home run which actually iced the game this time .

Luis Vargas was a bit of a mess in the first inning, but despite a couple of walks and a single he was able to escape with only one run scored off of him. He excelled the rest of his start, and after a third inning walk he went eight consecutive batters without allowing a baserunner. Vargas struck out the side in the fourth inning and wasn’t removed from the game until allowing a one out single in the sixth. Rolddy Munoz picked up the good work and shut down that sixth inning before striking out the side in the seventh inning to send it to the last two with Augusta up 8-1. Munoz had a hiccup in the eighth and allowed a run while only recording one out, but Tyler Owens was able to clean up his mess and got a chance to close the game in the ninth inning. He recorded more outs in the ninth inning than Austin Smith did, which is to say he recorded one out. He loaded the bases in the first four batters and was quickly pulled from the game for Rob Griswold. Griswold got the second out on two pitches but that final out eluded him. A hit batter broke through that third run, a single brought the tying run to the plate, and a three run home run tied the game to send it to extra innings. Given another big lead and a clean inning this time Griswold was able to hold on, though not without drama as the game ended on an outfield assist at home from Kadon Morton to prevent further extension of the inning.

