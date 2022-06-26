Growing up Niekro: How JJ Niekro is carrying on the family name in Augusta

JJ Niekro is on a torrid streak in Augusta GreenJackets. The 24-year-old right-hander moved into the starting rotation at the end of May and hasn’t allowed a run over his past three starts, a streak spanning 22.2-straight innings.

You’ll also quickly notice the last name. That’s because he is the son of former MLB hurler Joe Niekro, nephew of hall of famer Phil Niekro, and brother to Lance Niekro, a former MLB player and his college coach. That’s 50 years of MLB experience... and now it’s JJ’s turn to try and add to it.

“I remember pictures from which I was just a couple of weeks old,” Niekro recollected. “My dad put a little plastic baseball and soft baseball bat in my hand, so I knew right away I was destined to be on a baseball field somewhere. It’s an absolute joy because they were such great men and great people that loved to share the game with everyone they met.”

As the resident DII baseball guy at Battery Power, the youngest Niekro and myself crossed paths several years ago. JJ, like his father before him (West Liberty) hails from DII powerhouse Florida Southern, where his brother Lance is still the head coach.

“I was never throwing harder to go to a Florida or a Florida State,” Niekro recollected on his recruitment days. “I knew I wanted to stay in Florida; you have the year-round training. I remember Lance text me and said, ‘Are you just going to come play for me already?’ I learned so much in my five years in DII. DII baseball is the absolute best thing there is. There are really, really good players in the Sunshine State Conference too. I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”

After a few injury setbacks, Niekro was invited to the MLB Draft League where—now finally healthy—he started to put it all together. Was there a chip on his shoulder, driving him to prove he belonged at the next level?

“Definitely being from a small college, I think you play with a chip on your shoulder. But being my dad’s son and Phil as my uncle, I wouldn’t say there is a chip there, I know I’m not going to strike out 3,000 people or play 20 years. It’s more just carrying on the pride of the Niekro last name and knowing how happy they would be. It’s realizing the Niekros are meant to be in baseball.”

Niekro talks about everything from his favorite team as a youth (you’re going to be surprised), his aunt that caught the knuckleball for both Joe and Phil Niekro growing up, his signing day, how he attacks hitters, and advice for the next generation of small college baseball players.

You can see the entire interview above.