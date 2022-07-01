Braves MILB Recap: Freddy Tarnok strikes out 12

Thursday saw a dozen strikeouts from Freddy Tarnok, a mostly great outing out of Huascar Ynoa, and solid performances from bats like Vaughn Grissom, Kadon Morton, and Gerardo Quintero. We also saw Eddie Rosario continue his rehab assignment in Gwinnett, where he reached base twice.

Gwinnett Stripers 10, Norfolk Tides 5

Box Score

Eddie Rosario, DH: 1-4, BB, RBI

Ryan Casteel, C: 2-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2B, HR, .836 OPS

Alex Dickerson, RF: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, .696 OPS

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 8 K, 5.13 ERA

Huascar Ynoa pitched a great game, going one out shy of seven innings and allowing four runs on just two hits and three walks while striking out eight, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Through six innings Ynoa had a shutout, before getting touched up for four runs after coming back out for the seventh inning. Jay Jackson continued his rehab assignment with a scoreless inning of relief that included a strikeout.

The offense led the way to this win behind the strong pitching effort of Ynoa. Ryan Casteel, Alex Dickerson and Pat Valaika all homered. Casteel, who also doubled, drove in four to lead the way. Rehabbing Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a walk and also drove in a run.

Mississippi Braves 6, Biloxi Shuckers 5

Box Score

Justin Dean, CF: 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, SB, .759 OPS

CJ Alexander, 3B: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, .752 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 12 K, 4.76 ERA

Freddy Tarnok turned in one of his best starts of the season on Thursday striking out 12 while allowing two runs in five innings against a pretty solid Biloxi lineup. This was Tarnok’s first double-digit strikeout game since last July. Coleman Huntley followed and pitched two perfect innings picking up four more strikeouts. Indigo Diaz was hit for three runs in the eighth before Tyler Ferguson pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Justin Dean and CJ Alexander helped pace the offense. Alexander had two hits including his 14th home run of the season. Dean had two hits, including a double, scored twice and knocked in three. Hendrick Clementina also had two hits and drove in a pair.

Greenville Drive 4, Rome Braves 3

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, DH: 2-4, SB, .839 OPS

Bryson Horne, 1B: 2-4, BB, R, .744 OPS

Royber Salinas, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 4.95 ERA

Tough luck for Royber Salinas here as he pitched very well but his team came away with the loss after the bullpen blew the lead. Salinas allowed one run and struck out seven over five innings. Jake McSteen gave up the three runs in two innings that put Greenville in front. RJ Freure pitched a scoreless inning to finish this one off.

The offense never really got going in this game for the Braves. The team picked up seven hits, but none went for extra bases, and outside of two-hit games from both Vaughn Grissom and Bryson Horne, the rest of the offense managed three combined singles. Things were particularly tough for the middle of the order as Justyn-Henry Malloy and Tyler Tolve combined to go 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts. On the positive note Grissom brought his average on the season up to just under .300 at .297, and recorded his 18th stolen base.

Columbia Fireflies 8, Augusta GreenJackets 7 - 11 innings

Box Score

Kadon Morton, CF: 2-5, RBI, 2B, .663 OPS

Gerardo Quintero, 2B: 2-4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, HR, .814 OPS

Stephen Paolini, DH: 0-3, 2 BB, R, SB, .603 OPS

Augusta went with a bullpen game in this one and there were few standouts. James Acuna struck out three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Rolddy Munoz struck out four over three while allowing two runs, although just one was earned.

The surge for Kadon Morton continued on Thursday night as he went 2-for-5 with a double and picked up an RBI to finish the month of June with a .950 OPS in 22 games. Another prospect on the rise who did well in this one is Gerardo Quintero, who had two hits, including a homer. Those two ended up as the only two GreenJackets with multi-hit games or extra base hits, but seven of the nine Augusta starters picked up either a hit or a walk in this game.