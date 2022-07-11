Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Dylan Dodd dominates in Rome win

Sunday was a low-scoring affair across the system, as pitching dominated the day at most levels. Dylan Dodd had another fantastic outing down in Rome, taking a no-hitter late into that Rome win.

(41-43) Gwinnett Stripers 0, (31-53) Charlotte Knights 1

Drew Waters, CF: 1-4, 2B, BB, .246/.305/.393

Travis Demeritte, RF: 2-3, 2B, BB, .240/.339/.427

Delino DeShields Jr., LF: 0-2, 3 BB, .267/.424/.323

Tucker Davidson, SP: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 4.41 ERA

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 2.95 ERA

Sunday was not the pinnacle of offensive performance throughout the system, and that was most evident in Gwinnett’s loss to the Knights. The Stripers fell down by a run in the top of the first inning and neither side managed to score again. The top three hitters in the lineup managed to reach base a combined seven times, but base running mistakes and the struggles of the middle of the order stranded them multiple times. Perhaps the worst was the fifth inning when Delino DeShields drew a one out walk but was immediately caught stealing for the second out. Drew Waters followed with a walk and Travis Demeritte a single, but despite three straight batters reaching Gwinnett came away with no runs. Gwinnett had 11 at bats in this game with runners in scoring position and managed to net zero hits and leave eleven runners on base.

Tucker Davidson had a solid start for the Stripers over five innings, though it involved a bit of dancing around trouble as he allowed eight baserunners. Davidson allowed a single to the leadoff hitter in the game and just two batters later an Adam Haseley double had the Knights on top 1-0 in the game. Davidson managed to strand Haseley at second base and continued doing that throughout the game. A double and a walk had him in danger in the second inning, but he recorded a timely strikeout for the second out and was able to finish the inning thanks to a great running catch in the gap from Drew Waters. Davidson did not allow a hit over his final two innings, though a hit batter and a walk in his fifth and final inning ensured it would not be totally smooth sailing. The bullpen had its share of issues with walks, but did not allow a hit over four innings to keep the game at one run. Jesus Cruz provided most of those walks in the third inning when he allowed three if them but stranded the bases loaded.

Next Game: 7/12 vs (45-39) Durham Bulls @ 7:05 PM ET

(37-44) Mississippi Braves 3, (39-37) Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4

CJ Alexander, 3B: 2-4, 2B, .258/.294/.465

Cody Milligan, 2B: 2-5, RBI, .246/.325/.262

Yariel Gonzalez, DH: 2-4, .239/.300/.394

Alan Rangel, SP: 3.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 5.37 ERA

Jake Higginbotham, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 5.01 ERA

This was another mostly quiet game, though both sides managed to put up one big inning to make this game interesting. Mississippi was held in check for the first six innings of this game, although not for lack of opportunity as they had runners reach in five of those six innings. Alas, they did not record a run and went into the seventh inning trailing 4-0. The seventh was the big break as after Yariel Gonzalez and Logan Brown got hits with one out Cody Milligan came through with an RBI single to get the Braves on the board. After Milligan swiped second base the Braves benefitted from two wild pitches which scored he and Brown to get Mississippi within a run. A leadoff single from CJ Alexander and one out walk to Jalen Miller had the Braves in business in the eighth inning, but two ground outs stranded both runners and ended the last major scoring opportunity. Milligan had a two out single in the ninth inning, but advanced no further when Justin Dean struck out to end the game.

Alan Rangel had a messy outing and it ended in a bad way as he couldn’t get through the fourth inning. Rangel allowed six hits over the first three innings, but his three strikeouts in the second inning and an inning-ending double play in the third kept Pensacola off the boards. That luck ran out quickly in the fourth inning as four consecutive hitters reached with one out to score three runs and end Rangel’s day. A sacrifice fly then brought in another run charged to Rangel, this one unearned as the runner had advanced on a throwing error from the catcher Brown. Beyond that inherited run scoring the bullpen was able to keep the game there, allowing just two hits over the final 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Coleman Huntley gave Mississippi 1 2⁄ 3 innings in relief of Rangel, dropping his ERA on the season down to 2.49. AJ Puckett also delivered a multi-inning outing while Odalvi Javier and Jake Higginbotham finished out the game with a scoreless inning each.

Next Game: 7/12 vs (50-31) Rocket City Trash Pandas @ 7:35 PM ET

(47-34) Rome Braves 3, (31-48) Asheville Tourists 2

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-3, BB, .312/.404/.487

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 2-3, .304/.409/.479

Christian Robinson, DH: 1-3, BB, RBI, .255/.347/.356

Dylan Dodd, SP: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 3.44 ERA

Lisandro Santos, RP: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 3.40 ERA

Dylan Dodd capped off his week with a second dominant outing and the Rome offense did enough to support Dodd in a close win. The first time through the order was a struggle for both sides, but a one out double in the fourth inning from Bryson Horne sparked Rome. Christian Robinson brought Horne home with a two out single and consecutive hits followed from Brian Klein and Jacob Pearson to score Robinson. Rome had their lead cut in half in the seventh inning, but immediately responded thanks to the help of Vaughn Grissom who continues to stay hot. Grissom had a fifth inning single to extend his hitting streak to eleven games and his on base streak to 37 games, then in the seventh inning drew a one out walk. This walk was followed by a single from Justyn-Henry Malloy and Landon Stephens being hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Rome came away with just one run thanks to a sacrifice fly, but that one run was the difference in the game as the bullpen closed it out.

Dylan Dodd was in complete control for most of this game, only faltering in his final inning of work. Dodd hit a batter in the first inning and walked another in the fourth, and those two batters constituted the only ones to reach base against him through six innings. In the midst of this no-hit bid he had eight strikeouts and had retired eight straight batters heading into the sixth inning. The no-hitter quickly ended on a leadoff infield single, and two wild pitches allowed the runner to advance around to score the only run off of Dodd. Dodd was able to get a strikeout but another infield single ended his outing with two outs. Dodd has quite the case for South Atlantic League pitcher of the week, as between his outing on Monday and this one he recorded 18 strikeouts in 11 2⁄ 3 innings and the only hits he allowed were the two infield singles in the seventh inning of this game. Austin Smith was able to strand that runner and give Rome 1 1⁄ 3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief to send it to Lisandro Santos to close the game. Santos got two quick outs, but got into some trouble with two outs as he allowed a run on two hits and a walk. With the tying run on second base Santos got a strikeout which ended the game.

Next Game: 7/12 vs (50-29) Bowling Green Hot Rods @ 7:00 PM ET

(39-41) Augusta GreenJackets 2, (53-27) Charleston Riverdogs 6

Brandol Mezquita, DH: 2-3, 3B, .300/.380/.411

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 1-3, .261/.352/.436

Brandon Parker, LF: 1-2, HR, BB, 2 RBI, .278/.409/.487

Peyton Williams, SP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 5.26 ERA

Samuel Strickland, RP: 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2.36 ERA

The skies were determined to not let this game go on, and perhaps that was for the best as this game was not particularly pretty. This game only got through the top of the second inning on Saturday, with neither side doing anything at all offensively. They picked this one back up Sunday and neither side did very much immediately. Finally in the fourth inning a Brandol Mezquita leadoff triple got the ball rolling for both sides apparently. Brandon Parker followed Mezquita by hitting a two run home run to give Augusta a lead, one which was short-lived. Samuel Strickland allowed two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning which tied the game up. Charleston then hit two two-run home runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead and the rains poured down to cut this game short after Augusta went scoreless in the top half of the sixth inning. The second game of this double header that was rained out has not yet been rescheduled.

Next Game: 7/12 vs (46-35) Fredericksburg Nationals @ 7:05 PM ET