 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves to promote top prospect Vaughn Grissom to Double-A, per report

Arguably the Braves’ best minor league prospect is reportedly heading to Mississippi.

By Eric Cole
/ new
Vaughn Grissom follows through on a swing for the Rome Braves Photo Credit: Mills Fitzner

The Atlanta Braves’ farm system is in arguably the worst state it has been in in years, although much of that has been for all the right reasons. While the IFA sanctions took a heavy toll to be sure, other reasons for the Braves’ lack of real depth in the minors is because their draft position has been lower due to playing well over the last four years as well as the fact that they have graduated so many guys to form arguably the best young core in all of baseball with guys like Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Max Fried, Spencer Strider...the list goes on and on.

However, just the system isn’t as deep as it once was does not mean that there is no talent in the Braves’ minor leagues. Vaughn Grissom, an 11th round pick from the 2019 draft, has made a pretty convincing case this season that he is the top prospect for the Braves. Now, it looks like he is headed for Double-A Mississippi.

It will be really interesting to see how Vaughn does against more advanced pitching, although his approach should help him in Mississippi and he seamlessly adjusted to getting promoted to high-A last year. The biggest leap forward this season that he has made was in having his power play more in games. Combining that with impressive control of the barrel has paid big dividends for him. As for his play leading up to this promotion, he has been pretty insane

Mississippi’s home park is going to be tough for Vaughn to showcase his power on a consistent basis, but we still fully expect him to hit well in Double-A. Mississippi definitely needs a bat like him with Michael Harris getting the call to the big leagues and Jesse Franklin and Luke Waddell currently hurt.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...