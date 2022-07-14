Braves Minor League Recap: Vaughn Grissom hits first homer at Double-A

There were plenty of highlights down in the Braves’ minor leagues as their affiliates went a combined 2-1 with Augusta getting rained out. Freddy Tarnok shined in his debut for Gwinnett, Vaughn Grissom had another three hit game including his first homer for Mississippi, and Rome...well, they tried their best. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 2, Durham Bulls 1

Box Score

Preston Tucker, LF: 2-4, RBI, R, .741 OPS

Mike Ford, DH: 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, .779 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Freddy Tarnok was excellent in his Triple-A debut on the mound as Gwinnett managed to squeak by Durham by the score of 2-1. On the back of a return to form of late for Mississippi, Tarnok was moved up to Gwinnett and it was more of the same from him. In his last seven starts, he has not given up more than two earned runs in any of them. Overall, a nice debut for one of the more interesting arms in the Braves’ farm system. Silvino Bracho, Jay Jackson, and Michael Tonklin combined for three scoreless innings of relief to hold the line and secure the win.

There wasn’t much to get excited about on offense as the only extra-base hit from the Stripers was a RBI double off the bat of Mike Ford who reached base three times in the game. Preston Tucker drove in a run with a single and that was all the scoring for Gwinnett. Braden Shewmake went 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He has been held hitless in his last four games.

Mississippi Braves 9, Rocket City Trash Pandas 3

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 3-5, HR, RBI, SB, 2 R

Trey Harris, RF: 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, .652 OPS

Hayden Deal, SP: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 3.86 ERA

Vaughn Grissom continued his reign of terror as he connected for his first Double-A home run as Mississippi routed the Trash Pandas by the final score of 9-3. Hayden Deal got the start on Wednesday and while he has largely been a reliever this season, he showed he still has the ability to give some real innings with four scoreless while striking out five batters. Other than a less than optimal relief outing out of Justin Yeager, the bullpen largely held down the fort...and fortunately they didn’t have to be super clean as the offense went off.

We are running out of superlatives to describe Vaughn Grissom so we will go with “kid’s good” yet again. He has now played two games in Double-A and has recorded three hits and stolen a base in both of them. He also hit his first homer in Double-A and it was most certainly not a cheapy as it was to left-center. Trey Harris had a sorely needed strong game as he finished a home run short of the cycle. Both Drew Lugbauer and Riley Delgado each had a pair of hits and a pair of RBI. Overall, just a really good day for the Mississippi offense.

Rome Braves 4, Bowling Green Hot Rods 8

Box Score

Bryson Horne, 1B: 1-4, 2B, RBI, .762 OPS

Beau Philip, 3B: 1-4. HR, 3 RBI, .674 OPS

Royber Salinas, SP: 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 6 K, 4.50 ERA

It was not a banner day for Rome as Bowling Green jumped on mistakes (both pitches and defensive miscues) and pulled away in route to an 8-4 victory over the Braves. Royber Salinas was coming off a pair of strong starts, but he did not have his command on Wednesday and got punished for it. His defense also didn’t do him any favors behind him, but it was pretty clear that he was not in peak form. Alec Barger gave up a pair of runs in the ninth inning and Davis Schwab gave up a solo homer in his relief appearance, so overall it was a less than great day on the mound for Rome.

Rome was actually in significantly worse shape in this game, but a three-run homer from Beau Philip made the scoreboard look a lot more respectable. Overall, Rome had just five hits in the game and when you do that AND draw just two walks, well...you are going to have a tough night at the plate.

Augusta GreenJackets, Fredericksburg Nationals - Postponed

Rain sucks