Kyle Muller has broken bone in his non-throwing hand, per report

The Braves got some bad news about their starting pitching depth today.

#Braves prospect Muller has broken bone in non-pitching hand pic.twitter.com/6IdMvhIUbJ — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 26, 2022

Kyle Muller has a broken bone in his right hand. Fortunately, he pitches with his left arm. The medical staff are working to get him a splint so that he can continue to pitch. His start this week has been scratched in favor of Jared Shuster. The fast-riser has a 2.78/3.12/3.46 line in Mississippi and will stretch his wings in Gwinnett.

As for Muller’s injury, it is not known which bone is broken. However, the mention of a splint suggests that the injury is a broken finger. He will miss this week, of course, but O’Brien’s tweet suggests that we may be able to return shortly.