Kyle Muller has broken bone in his non-throwing hand, per report

The Braves got some bad news about their starting pitching depth today.
#Braves prospect Muller has broken bone in non-pitching hand pic.twitter.com/6IdMvhIUbJ— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 26, 2022
Kyle Muller has a broken bone in his right hand. Fortunately, he pitches with his left arm. The medical staff are working to get him a splint so that he can continue to pitch. His start this week has been scratched in favor of Jared Shuster. The fast-riser has a 2.78/3.12/3.46 line in Mississippi and will stretch his wings in Gwinnett.
As for Muller’s injury, it is not known which bone is broken. However, the mention of a splint suggests that the injury is a broken finger. He will miss this week, of course, but O’Brien’s tweet suggests that we may be able to return shortly.
We don’t know at this point if this injury informs the Braves’ front office decision on whether to acquire starting pitching. Muller has posted a 5.49/3.93/5.10 line in 39 1⁄3 MLB innings, but a very solid 2.96/3.37/3.31 line in Gwinnett. It is not clear if he will be available to help the Braves this year. So any foray into the very competitive starting pitching market may have more to do with who they have at the MLB level than Muller.
