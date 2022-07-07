Braves Minor League Recap: Andrew Hoffmann shoved again as Rome rallies late

Despite a couple of midgame delays due to lightning in the area, the Braves’ farm affiliates still managed to put together a decent 2-2 record on the evening. Andrew Hoffmann and Jared Shuster were awesome on the mound, Vaughn Grissom reached base three more times, and Augusta got walked off. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 2, Charlotte Knights 4

Box Score

Alex Dickerson, RF: 2-4, 2B, RBI, R, .736 OPS

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, 2B, .723 OPS

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 5.06 ERA

Gwinnett was in a tight game with Charlotte before a significant lightning delay. After that delay was resolved, the Striper bullpen gave up a two-run homer that proved to be the game-winner as Gwinnett fell 4-2. Huascar Ynoa got the start for the Stripers on Wednesday and it was a pretty peak Ynoa start. He struck out some guys, had some command issues, and ultimately wasn’t particularly good or bad. Ynoa had to get pulled from the game because Gwinnett was in a lightning delay for a while, but he was already at 86 pitches in the fifth inning, so he was likely going to be done had he finished that inning anyways. Victor Vodnik, Jesus Cruz, and Jacob Webb combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, but unfortunately Seth Elledge got tagged for a two-run homer in the seventh inning by Adam Haseley which was the difference in the game.

Gwinnett sure didn’t do themselves very many favors on offense as they only managed to score two runs. Three of them were for extra bases at least and two of those extra base hits came in the fourth inning which allowed the Stripers to push across a couple of runs, but the offense was largely quiet after that. Drew Waters continued to struggle so far in July as he has been held hitless in three of his five games so far this month.

Mississippi Braves 5, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 1

Box Score

CJ Alexander, 3B: 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, .750 OPS

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 2-4, 2B, .828 OPS

Hendrik Clementina, C: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, .721 OPS

Jared Shuster, SP: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3.13 ERA

Jared Shuster dominated on the mound and that plus a pair of homers helped power Mississippi to a 5-1 win over Pensacola. Shuster had a couple of rough starts in the first half of June, but he seems to be settling back down again as he has given up one earned run or less in his last three starts. The command wasn’t quite good enough to miss as many bats as we would have liked, but overall he was very good on Wednesday. Odalvi Javier pitched two scoreless innings of relief and he has now not given up an earned run since the end of May (12 appearances). It most certainly wasn’t a clean ninth inning for Justin Maese as he gave up three hits including a homer, but he was ultimately able to secure the win.

A pair of home runs from CJ Alexander and Hendrik Clementina were the offensive highlights for Mississippi. Alexander’s was his 15th of the season and while the batting average has come back down to levels were are more accustomed to seeing from him of late, he has still put together a nice first half for the Braves. Andrew Moritz is on quite the heater of late as he has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games and had his fourth straight multi-hit game in a row on Wednesday. Drew Lugbauer remained hot as well as he has seven hits in his last three games.

Rome Braves 6, Asheville Tourists 5 - F/10

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-3, BB, HBP, SB, 2 R, .880 OPS

Drew Campbell, CF: 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI, R, .673 OPS

Andrew Hoffmann, SP: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 2.36 ERA

Another game that was hit with a lightning delay, it sure looked grim for Rome as they gave up two runs in the ninth to force extra innings and another three in the top of the 10th to find themselves in a hole, but they rallied for four runs to walk-off Asheville in extras with the final score being 6-5. Andrew Hoffmann put together another gem of an outing for Rome as he looks like a prime candidate for a promotion to Mississippi. He has not given up more than three runs in any start this season (and its usually been less) and he has 90 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched this season. Expect to see him make a jump in our top 30 when that comes out after the draft. Dylan Spain does not get a gold star as he got beat up in the ninth inning and Lisandro Santos, who is normally quite good, got shelled in the top of the 10th to almost give the game away.

Fortunately for Rome, the offense had the bullpen’s back late in this game. Vaughn Grissom didn’t have the loudest of games, but he did still reach base three times including an important single late in the game. Drew Campbell had a three-hit night including a game-tying triple in the 10th inning before scoring the winning run on a Javier Valdes RBI single. Justyn-Henry Malloy had a sneaky good game as well as he also reached base three times including a walk in the 10th inning that kept the rally going.

Augusta GreenJackets 4, Charleston RiverDogs 5

Box Score

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, .772 OPS

Adam Zebrowski, C: 2-3, 2B, BB, R, .781 OPS

Jordano Perez, SP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 3.77 ERA

This was a tough one as Augusta’s starter, Jordano Perez, got chased very early on and the Augusta couldn’t keep Charleston from crossing the plate late as Charleston walked off Augusta by the final score of 5-4. Jordano was coming off a pair of good starts for Augusta, but he wasn’t fooling anyone on Wednesday as he was getting knocked around and ended up throwing 32 pitches despite only getting four outs. Rainiery Rodriguez performed very ably in relief as he gave Augusta 4.2 innings where he only gave up an unearned run although he did allow an inherited runner to score in the second inning. Sadly, Darling Florentino had a rough ninth inning with a bunch of baserunners that ended with a walk-off RBI single.

It was a pretty typical night on offense for Augusta as they drew six walks and hit a bunch of singles. Brandol Mezquita had a good game as he reached base four times while driving in a pair of runs. He had a down month of June, so hopefully this is a sign that he is picking things up in July. Adam Zebrowski had the lone extra-base hit (a double) for Augusta while collecting a multi-hit game. Cal Conley managed to tie the game in the top of the ninth with an RBI forceout, but unfortunately the bullpen imploded and rendered that run irrelevant.