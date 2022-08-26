Braves MILB Recap: Kyle Muller shuts down IronPigs

Thursday saw a great outing out of Kyle Muller and homers out of Justyn-Henry Malloy and Kadon Morton as highlights from Thursday’s action for the Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliates. Fifth round pick Nacho Alvarez ended up a homer short of a cycle after just being summoned to full season ball, while Geraldo Quintero reached base twice and Mahki Backstrom did three times.

Gwinnett Stripers 2, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 0

Box Score

Tyler White, 1B: 2-3, HR, BB, R, RBI, .802 OPS

Hernan Perez, SS: 3-4, 2B, RBI, .707 OPS

Kyle Muller, SP: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 2.98 ERA

Kyle Muller threw a gem against a lineup featuring former Braves Johan Camargo and Dustin Peterson, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and a pair of walks to go along with nine strikeouts. This effort dropped his Triple-A ERA under 3 to 2.98 over 112 IP. After Muller the pen didn’t allow a single hit or walk the rest of the way to finish off the shutout, with Darren O’Day and Jacob Webb both logging scoreless innings.

The offense didn’t do much outside of two guys, but those two did more than enough to get the win. Tyler White had two hits, including a homer, while Hernan Perez continued his strong series with a three-hit game that included a double and the game’s other RBI. Beyond those guys the only other Gwinnett hit was a single by Hendrik

Mississippi Braves 9, Birmingham Barons 2

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 1-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, .868 OPS

Cade Bunnell, SS: 3-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1.204 OPS

Justin Dean, RF: 2-5, HR, R, RBI, .735 OPS

Tanner Gordon threw six strong innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks before giving way to the bullpen. Three members of the bullpen (Odalvi Javier, Justin Maese, Justin Yeager) each threw a scoreless inning on the board as the Braves did an excellent job of shutting Birmingham down in this one.

Mississippi’s bats were really loud in this one as they hit four total homers off Birmingham pitching. Cade Bunnell led the way, with three hits, including two home runs. Justyn-Henry Malloy also hit his fifth Double A homer and walked twice. Justin Dean had two hits along with his third homer of the year. Jalen Miller added a pair of triples, while Drew Lugbauer had a two-hit night that included a double.

Bowling Green Hot Rods 4, Rome Braves 2

Box Score

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 1-3, BB, RBI, .856 OPS

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 1-2, R

Ian Mejia, SP: 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Rome turned to essentially a bullpen game here, as 11th round pick Ian Mejia got the start in his High-A debut and wasn’t expected to go too far into this one. Mejia went three innings, giving up a pair of runs on five hits and a walk with a strikeout. Two scoreless innings from Alec Barger and one from Isrrael De La Cruz followed, before Malcolm Van Buren allowed a pair of runs while recording just one out. Ben Dum came on and pitched scoreless ball for the final five outs of the game.

The offense was non-existent in this one, as the Braves managed just two hits, both singles and four walks combined. Geraldo Quintero had one of the singles and one of the walks, and the other single went to Caleb Durbin. Cal Conley walked and stole a base, while Brandol Mezquita drew a walk as well.

Augusta GreenJackets 10, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8

Box Score

Kadon Morton, LF: 1-6, HR, 3 RBI, R, .715 OPS

Nacho Alvarez, 3B: 3-4, 2B, 3B, BB, RBI, R, SB, .688 OPS

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 0-2, 3 BB, 2 R, .746 OPS

Samuel Strickland got the start and struggled, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks over four innings. James Acuna followed and allowed a run over 1 1/3 innings, while the final run came off Darling Florentino during his stint. Estarlin Rodriguez got the final inning and picked up the save.

The very recently promoted Nacho Alvarez welcomed himself to full season ball in a memorable way, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk, steal, run scored, and RBI to lead the Augusta offense in this 10-run outburst. Kadon Morton hit his 10th homer of the season and picked up three runs batted in, while Mahki Backstrom walked three times and scored three runs. Francisco Floyd and Ethan Workinger were the final members of the multi-hit club here, with Floyd going 2-for-4 with a walk, steal, and 2 RBI and Workinger 2-for-5 with a triple. Stephen Paolini and Keshawn Ogans added a double apiece.