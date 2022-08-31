Braves Minor League Recap: Justyn-Henry Malloy shines in defeat, Augusta stays hot

Another Tuesday night on the farm saw a pair of wins and a pair of losses from the four Atlanta Braves minor league affiliates. Augusta continued to score for fun as the Braves 2022 MLB Draft class showed out in a big GreenJackets win, while Rome used the opposite approach to get a low-scoring victory. Gwinnett fell in extras, and Mississippi lost despite another strong showing at the plate from prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy.

(60-64) Gwinnett Braves 6, (66-58) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7 (11 innings)

Box Score

Orlando Arcia, SS: 0-4, 2 K, .222/.417/.333

Chadwick Tromp, C: 0-2, .253/.297/.442

Alex Dickerson, LF: 2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, .241/.319/.400

Jared Shuster, SP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 3.82 ERA

Gwinnett’s roster is filled with rehabbing Atlanta Braves as Orlando Arcia, Chadwick Tromp, Darren O’Day, Mike Soroka and (soon to be) Ozzie Albies should all appear for the Stripers this week as they work their way back to form. Arcia and Tromp were both in the lineup and O’Day pitched an inning in Gwinnett’s extra inning loss against Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

Alex Dickerson had a big night at the plate with a two-run second inning homer and RBI double in the fourth. A pair of fifth inning runs gave the Stripers the lead after five, but unfortunately, O’Day couldn’t hold onto that advantage, allowing a game-tying solo homer to the second batter he faced in the sixth. The game remained 5-5 until extra innings, and the teams traded runs in the 10th. Jacksonville scored its free baserunner in the 11th, but the Stripers were unable to answer.

Jared Shuster got the start for the Stripers and was dealt some tough luck in the second as an error and a double put runners at second and third with no outs. A pair of sacrifice flies ensued which scored the first two runs, both unearned, for the Jumbo Shrimp. Shuster then got into trouble of his own doing, giving up a solo home run in each of the third and fourth innings. It wasn’t a sharp outing for Shuster as he struck out just two Smokies while allowing four hits and two walks.

(56-64) Mississippi Braves 2, (64-57) Tennessee Smokies 7

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, .284/.391/.463

Cade Bunnell, SS: 1-3, RBI, BB, .344/.465/.656

Allan Winans, SP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3.06 ERA

Despite another good night at the plate for prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy, a close game unraveled in the eighth for Mississippi against the Tennessee Smokies. Malloy added to an impressive August with an extra base hit, two walks and scored both the Braves runs, but three earned runs by reliever Jasseel De La Cruz in the eighth snuffed out any chance of a Mississippi comeback. The Braves managed just three hits on the night, but worked 10 walks. However, they couldn’t cash in many opportunities, scoring their runs on a pair of bases loaded walks while leaving 10 runners on base.

In just his second month at Double-A, Malloy is now OPS-ing .906 in August with 10 extra base hits and 15 RBI. With offensive prospects thin at the upper levels of the minor league system, the Georgia Tech product has stood out since his July promotion.

Allan Winans had a decent start, throwing five innings of two-run ball, but didn’t get much help from his bullpen which allowed five runs over the final four innings. It was a needed bounce-back appearance from Winans who allowed 13 hits and seven runs in his previous start.

(70-49) Rome Braves 2, (45-75) Greenville Drive 1

Box Score

Luis De Avila, SP: 6.0 IP, H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 3.66 ERA

Brandol Mezquita, CF: 2-3, BB, 2 RBI, .233/.314/.300

Cal Conley, SS: 2-4, 2B, .265/.341/.430

Rome left it late, but Brandol Mezquita delivered in the bottom of the eighth with a go-ahead two run single to account for the only Rome runs in a 2-1 win over the Greenville Drive. The game was a pitchers’ duel as Greenville scored its only run via a throwing error by catcher Tyler Tolve in the seventh. Tolve made up for it with a single in the decisive eighth inning, coming around to score the winning run on Mezquita’s single.

Four Rome pitchers, including starter Luis De Avila, combined to allow the Drive only three hits, three walks and the one unearned run through nine innings. De Avila, who was a part of a combined Rome no-no against the Drive on July 2, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before an infield single ended his bid. It was quite a night though for the southpaw as De Avila recorded 10 strikeouts against just one walk.

It’s the eighth consecutive win for Rome against lowly Greenville as the Braves continue to chug towards a playoff spot in the Sally League. With 11 games left, and five more against the Drive, Rome could very well wrap up a playoff spot this week.

(63-57) Augusta GreenJackets 11, (60-60) Salem Red Sox 6

Box Score

EJ Exposito, SS: 2-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R, .230/.373/.410

Ignacio Alvarez, 3B: 3-5, RBI, BB, R, .391/.563/.565

Drake Baldwin, C: 2-5, 2 RBI, BB, R, .260/.413/.320

Keshawn Ogans, 2B, 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, .301/.373/.370

Kadon Morton, CF: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R, .229/.345/.382

Jorge Bautista, SP (W): 6.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 10.36 ERA

The Augusta GreenJackets’ offense is fun. Featuring several bats from the 2022 MLB Draft, Augusta continues to pile up runs in August, averaging more than seven a game. That continued on Tuesday as Augusta jumped all over Salem en route to 11 runs on the night. The ‘Jackets tagged Sox starter Hunter Dobbins for three runs in the first, greeting him with five consecutive singles to start the game, the last three of the run-scoring variety from Drake Baldwin, David McCabe and Justin Janas, respectively. Power was the name of the game in the third as EJ Exposito hit a solo shot before Kadon Morton added a two-out, two-run bomb. Morton has found really shown off his power lately with four doubles and five homers in August, knocking in 18 runs on 20 hits over 22 games.

Salem slowly chipped away at Augusta, but the GreenJackets never were truly in danger with add-on runs in the seventh and eighth for their ninth game scoring at least 10 runs this month. In addition to Baldwin, Morton and Exposito, Keshawn Ogans and “Nacho” Alvarez tallied multi-hit games. Alvarez reached base four times via three singles and a walk.

The offense was plenty strong enough to offset a shaky outing by Braves starter Jorge Bautista. While he earned his first win this season, Bautista allowed four hits, four walks and six runs in 6.1 innings. Rob Griswold and Juan Mateo each chipped in a scoreless 1.1 innings to close out the win.