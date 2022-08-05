Braves MILB Recap: Darius Vines throws a gem and Connor Blair stays hot

With one game rained out Thursday was a bit of a shorter slate for the Braves system. Still we saw a gem from Darius Vines, a solid outing from Roddery Munoz, and Connor Blair followed up his monster night on Wednesday with another big game on Thursday.

Gwinnett Stripers vs Charlotte Knights PPD - Rain

Gwinnett was rained out on Thursday and will be made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader with Charlotte.

Mississippi Braves 9, Biloxi Shuckers 4

Box Score

Hendrick Clementina, C: 2-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, HR, .709 OPS

Jalen Miller, DH: 2-5, R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, .733 OPS

Darius Vines, SP: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 3.95 ERA

Darius Vines turned in a great night on Thursday, going seven innings and allowing just four hits and a walk with the only run he gave up coming via a solo homer. This start drops his ERA on the season under four, to 3.95 through his first 20 starts. Coleman Huntley followed and gave up more runs (3) than he recorded outs (2) before Jake Higginbotham got the last out of the eighth inning. After getting a pair of those runs back in the bottom of the inning, they turned it over to Jason Creasy to get the final three outs.

The entire lineup showed up in this one as every starter managed at least one hit in the win. The Braves combined for 14 hits and added six more walks, so picking out the standouts in a game like this isn’t easy. Hendrik Clementina went 2-for-5 and hit the only Braves homer, Jalen Miller had a pair of doubles and picked up three RBI, and Cody Milligan tripled and drew three walks in his five trips to the plate. Among the other prospects, Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-5 with an RBI and Justyn-Henry Malloy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a double.

Rome Braves 5, Greenville Drive 3

Box Score

Tyler Tolve, DH: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, HR, SB, .775 OPS

Drew Campbell, LF: 1-4, R, RBI, HR, .696 OPS

Roddery Munoz, SP: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 4.03 ERA

Roddery Munoz day went well for Rome on Thursday. Roddery went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five and dropped his season ERA to right around an even 4.00. He continues to improve on the work we saw from him in Augusta last year as he has significantly cut his batting average against, WHIP, and ground ball rates - in fact all seven outs on balls in play here were ground balls. After Roddery four different relievers each pitched a scoreless frame to finish this one off - Isrrael De La Cruz, Alex Segal, Jake McSteen, and Alec Barger in order.

Tyler Tolve was the standout here as he went 1-for-3 with a homer, walked and stole a base out of the DH spot. Drew Campbell also added a homer in an otherwise quiet night for the Rome bats. Outside of those two solo shots, the team managed just three additional hits, a Jacob Pearson double and then singles from Cal Conley and Bryson Horne.

Augusta GreenJackets 10, Delmarva Shorebirds 7

Box Score

Eliezel Stevens, 2B: 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, 1.063 OPS

Connor Blair, LF: 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2B, .704 OPS

Tyler Owens, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 4.41 ERA

Jorge Bautista got his second start after re-joining the team following an earlier demotion and pitched six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Peyton Williams followed with a scoreless inning before the Estarlin Rodriguez experience hit. Rodriguez faced four batters, giving up a pair of hits and a pair of walks as he allowed three runs to score while failing to record an out. That led to Tyler Owens pitching the final two innings to pick up a multi-inning save as he didn’t allow any hits or runs while walking two and striking out three.

Connor Blair followed up Wednesday’s monster game with another big game on Thursday. This time Blair went 1-for-2 with a double, walked three times, and picked up two runs batted in. Eliezel Stevens was the star with two hits and a walk, two runs scored, three RBI while hitting his second homer since he was promoted from the FCL. Among the biggest performers for Augusta all season, their pair of talented young guys had noteworthy nights on Thursday as well. Brandol Mezquita went 2-for-5 with a run and RBI, and threw out a runner at the plate, while Geraldo Quintero went 1-for-4 with a walk and added a run and RBI himself.