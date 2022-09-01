Braves Minor League Recap: Kyle Muller goes seven innings

The Braves’ farm affiliates got some strong starting pitching performances, but those performances were not enough as the minor league squads went a combined 0-4. Kyle Muller, Dylan Dodd, and Royber Salinas were all excellent on the mound, but a lack of offense was the theme of the evening. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 2, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5

Box Score

Hernan Perez, LF: 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, .728 OPS

Greyson Jenista, CF: 2-4, .663 OPS

Kyle Muller, SP: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2.96 ERA

Kyle Muller held down the fort admirably for seven innings for Gwinnett, but Jacob Webb struggled out of the bullpen and the offense could get much going in a 5-2 Stripers loss. Muller started the evening with six shutout innings and was firmly in control of the game even without his best swing and miss stuff or command. The seventh inning was less great as a walk and single with two outs both got cashed in by Jacksonville with a two-run single. Again, this wasn’t the most crisp version we have seen this season and he still managed to give the team seven strong innings. Jacob Webb, on the other hand, struggled mightily in less than an inning of work as he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits....which is not great.

On offense, not much to report here other than a solo blast from Hernan Perez which was his sixth homer of the season. The only other extra base hit was a double off the bat of Alex Dickerson and Greyson Jenista, who has been forced into playing center field these days which has been...interesting at times, was the only Gwinnett batter to have a multi-hit game.

Mississippi Braves 1, Tennessee Smokies 3

Box Score

Logan Brown, C: 2-4, RBI, .488 OPS

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 1-2, 2 BB, .874 OPS

Dylan Dodd, SP: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 9 K, 3.22 ERA

Mississippi got a great start from Dylan Dodd, but a decided lack of offense (sense the theme, yet?) doomed Mississippi as they fell by the final score of 3-1. A pair of errors by Cade Bunnell in the second inning were the cause of the only trouble that Dodd faced on Wednesday as he largely mowed through the Tennessee lineup. He has not given up more than two earned runs in any start in the month of August and the zero walks and nine strikeouts were both very welcome sights for one of the better pitching prospects in the system even if he flies under the radar a bit.

On offense, well...they tried their best. Justyn-Henry Malloy reached base three times and Logan Brown had a pair of hits and drove in Mississippi’s only run out of the nine spot in the lineup. The top five spots in the lineup combined for one hit in the game which, generally, is not a recipe for success.

Rome Braves 1, Greenville Drive 3 - F/10

Box Score

Beau Philip, 3B: 1-1, 3 BB, .684 OPS

Tyler Tolve, C: 1-4, BB, R, .792 OPS

Royber Salinas, SP: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 4.37 ERA

Rome’s pitching staff performed admirably to force extra innings in this one, but again...it is hard to win when you only score one run as Rome lost by the score of 3-1. Royber Salinas got the start for Rome and looked like the guy that dominated the early part of the 2022 season as he struck out nine through five innings. Coming off a six walk start last week, it was nice to see him finding the strike zone, missing bats, and being pretty efficient as he threw just 73 pitches. Our guess is that he is a bit gassed at the end of the season here and the organization decided to limit his innings a bit. Trey Riley had a good first inning of relief in the ninth, but the tenth was less kind as he made a throwing error that scored one run, an RBI single scored another run, and he ended up with a not-so-great line overall.

On offense, again...not much to talk about. Beau Philip, who had started off the month of August very hot, reached base four times including three walks. Unfortunately, Rome only managed five hits in the game and they were all singles. They still had some scoring opportunities thanks to some walks, but going 1-13 with runners in scoring position generally leads to a rough night on the scoreboard.

Augusta GreenJackets 4, Salem Red Sox 6

Box Score

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, .752 OPS

Nacho Alvarez, SS: 1-3, 2 BB, 1.106 OPS

Landon Harper, SP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 7.36 ERA

Hey! We found a team that actually scored some runs, although it was not enough as the GreenJackets were taken down by Salem by the score of 6-4. Landon Harper got the start for Augusta and was perfectly fine as he pitched into the fourth inning did not give up a run. James Acuna and Tyler Owens, on the other hand, were decidedly less good as they combined to give up six runs in relief. Owens’ stint was particularly brutal as he was on the mound in the top of the ninth inning with Augusta leading and he gave up a three-spot with two outs including a two-run homer.

We did have a bit of offense to talk about in this game. Mahki Backstrom had a pair of double and drove in a run. Mahki ended up having an .897 OPS for the month of August thanks in large part to his ability to get on base. The strikeouts remain brutal, though. Nacho Alvarez remains a guy that we are very interested as a position prospect as he reached base three more times. He also made his third start of the season at shortstop, which is very interesting given how highly his defense at third base was thought of when he was an amateur. David McCabe had a two-run double to help the cause as well.