Braves Minor League Recap: Greyson Jenista clubs two home runs

It was an unfortunate Friday night on the Atlanta Braves farm system with all three affiliates taking losses. Rome saw its season come to an end at the hands of Bowling Green, who crushed them in game three of that playoff series to send the Braves packing. Greyson Jenista had by far the top performance of the day with two home runs in a Gwinnett loss.

(65-72) Gwinnett Stripers 5, (77-62) Durham Bulls 8

Box Score

Greyson Jenista, RF: 3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, .209/.276/.387

Ryan Casteel, C: 1-4, .209/.298/.488

Joe Dunand, 3B 1-4, ,216/.309/.341

Mike Soroka, SP: 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 6.43 ERA

Jacob Webb, RP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 5.55 ERA

Greyson Jenista had a huge day at the plate for the Stripers but he couldn’t carry them to a win. Jenista got the Stripers on the board in the second inning with a solo home run, one which tied the game 1-1. Unfortunately struggles from starter Mike Soroka put Gwinnett in a big hole in the next inning and they trailed 6-1. Jenista cranked a second home run in the fourth inning, this time a two run blast, and Gwinnett spent most of the game in striking distance. Outside of those home runs the offense struggled to get any momentum working and didn’t have any baserunners through the middle innings into the eighth. With one out in the eighth the Stripers had their big opportunity in the game when Durham walked four consecutive Stripers and forced in a run on a wild pitch. With the tying run on first base Ryan Casteel strolled to the plate with an opportunity to get Gwinnett back in the action but grounded into a double play to end the last real comeback chance. Gwinnett notched two base hits in the ninth inning and Jenista scored on a ground ball to bring them a run closer, but they would not bring the tying run up to bat in the inning.

The home run bug plagued Mike Soroka in his start for Gwinnett, with the three he allowed accounting for five of the six runs on his final line. Soroka was off to a tremendous start when he struck out the first three batters he faced in the game but quickly saw that crash down when he gave up a leadoff home run in the second inning. He again allowed a leadoff home run in the third inning, then with one gave up a three run bomb that accounted for half of the runs he allowed. That final home run was the turning point in the outing, however, as Soroka would allow just one more hit while striking out three batters over his final 2 2⁄ 3 innings. The relief corp for Gwinnett avoided the long ball but didn’t keep the game tight and allowed runs to bleed through and put the game further out of reach. Jesus Cruz allowed a run over 1 1⁄ 3 innings before being replaced by Jacob Webb. Webb pitched the best outing of the day with 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings before Tyler Ferguson took his place and allowed a run in the top of the ninth inning.

Next Game: 9/17 vs (77-62) Durham Bulls @ 6:05 PM ET

(61-73) Mississippi Braves 1, (69-60) Montgomery Biscuits 4

Box Score

Cody Milligan, 2B: 1-3, 2B, BB, .275/.351/.328

Riley Delgado, 3B: 1-3, .272/.341/.330

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 0-3, BB, .276/.404/.432

Alan Rangel, SP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 5.26 ERA

Jason Creasy, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 5.65 ERA

Alan Rangel put together a strong start for Mississippi, but a lack of offensive support doomed him and the Braves to a loss. Mississippi’s bats were quiet throughout the game, but especially struggled against Montgomery starter Joe LaSorsa who struck out five batters over three one-hit innings. After LaSorsa departed in the fourth inning the Braves got a bit of life with two walks and an error loading the bases in a scoreless game. The Braves could not come up with a big hit in the inning and didn’t record another hit until the eighth. Trailing 3-0 Cody Milligan gave Braves fans something to cheer with when he doubled with one out and came around to score on an error and a ground out, but Mississippi still couldn’t make much of a threat to come back.

Alan Rangel gave up a single to the first batter he faced in the game, but that would not portend the results of the game for him. Rangel retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced following that leadoff single with only a walk to break up his strong streak of play. Finally with two outs in the fourth inning the Biscuits got back in action with a double, but Rangel shut that down with a fly out and then pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Rangel got two quick outs in the sixth inning, but couldn’t quite get through it and had to be removed after a two out walk. This is where the lone run he allowed came from, as he was charged with a earned run and a loss after AJ Puckett gave up a triple on the first pitch he threw in relief. Puckett struggled to get the final out and allowed a run of his own before escaping that sixth inning. Puckett allowed another run in the seventh inning before mercifully we were treated to a different reliever. Jason Creasy pitched a scoreless eighth inning of relief and Kyle Wilcox allowed a run despite striking out three batters in the ninth inning.

Next Game: 9/17 vs (69-60) Montgomery Biscuits @ 7:05 PM ET

(1-2) Rome Braves 1, (2-1) Bowling Green Hot Rods 7

Box Score

Brandol Mezquita, LF: 1-3, HR

Geraldo Quintero, DH: 0-2, 2 BB

Cal Conley, SS: 2-4

Blake Burkhalter, SP: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 9.00 ERA

Grant Holmes, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 3.00 ERA

Rome’s season has officially come to a close, as a poor performance in the final game of their series with Bowling Green ends their championship push. Offensively the Braves struggled across these three games and that carried over into last night as they only managed one run on six hits. That run came off of the bat of Brandol Mezquita, who made the most of his one hit this series by depositing a ball well into the night to cut the deficit in the game to 2-1. In the following inning Rome allowed four runs and the offense didn’t have much to fight back with. Bryson Horne doubled with a runner on in the fifth inning but Beau Philip was thrown out at home trying to score from first which snuffed out that scoring chance. Singles from Jacob Pearson and Cal Conley had the Braves in business with one out in the sixth inning, but consecutive strikeouts ended the last significant scoring opportunity the Braves got in the game.

The Rome offense was matched in futility by the Rome pitching staff, who allowed three home runs, seven walks, and seven runs over their eight innings of work. Despite the struggles they were perhaps a bit lucky to escape with only seven runs allowed with Bowling Green going 1-11 with runners in scoring position. Blake Burkhalter was called up from Augusta to make this start and it didn’t go so well for him. Burkhalter allowed two hits in the first inning before escaping on a failed double steal attempt, but had less luck and allowed a two run home run in the second inning. Alec Barger allowed two hits and two walks in the second inning, but the arm of Tyler Tolve once again kept Rome in the game as he picked off one of those runners to help keep the game scoreless. The game went completely off of the rails in the fourth inning starting with Trey Riley’s relief outing. Riley recorded two outs, but left the bases loaded on two hits and a walk for Jake McSteen. Two pitches into McSteen’s outing and the game was all but over, as a grand slam made it 6-1 in favor of Bowling Green. McSteen pitched a perfect fifth inning to finally give Rome a clean inning and the action slowed down thankfully with the only other run in the game coming on a solo home run off of Austin Smith.