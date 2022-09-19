Braves Minor League Recap: Mississippi wins to cap off season

The seasons are all winding down for the Atlanta Braves affiliates, and Mississippi played their final game on Sunday. Theirs was the highlight of the afternoon with a six run rally driving them to a season-ending victory. Gwinnett looked to close out their series with a win over Durham, but late bullpen struggles sank them to a fourth straight loss.

(65-74) Gwinnett Stripers 2, (79-62) Durham Bulls 4

Box Score

Taylor Motter, LF: 1-4, HR, .262/.358/.603

Ryan Casteel, C: 2-3, BB, .214/.305/.488

Yariel Gonzalez, 2B 2-3, BB, .140/.219/.181

Silvino Bracho, SP: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 2.70 ERA

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 3.16 ERA

Gwinnett’s woes against Durham continued as they lost their fourth straight game to close out the series. Neither side put out much in the early frames as both starters remained in control and the bullpens continued their good work into the middle frames. After half of a scoreless game the Stripers struck first to take a lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Casteel worked a base hit to lead off the inning then after advancing on a ground out was able to come in to score on Delino DeShields Jr.’s two out base knock. Gwinnett added an insurance run on Taylor Motter’s leadoff home run in the sixth inning, but that would be all they managed in the game. A walk to Casteel and single from Yariel Gonzalez had the Stripers in position to add on runs with no outs in the seventh inning, but they let this critical opportunity slip away and soon would let the game go as well. Gwinnett didn’t have a hit in the game after that Gonzalez single.

Silvino Bracho got a spot start for the Stripers on Sunday and in the first inning it looked like that could end up being a mistake. With one out Bracho allowed a single and double to put two runners into scoring position, then struck out the next two batters to strand both. Bracho continued mowing down Bulls batters and retired eight straight including five strikeouts to go three scoreless innings. Gwinnett’s bullpen stepped up to the task early and kept the game close until the offense went to work. Odalvi Javier continued what has been a huge season for him by pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.56. Danny Young got himself in some hot water in the sixth inning when he walked two batters, but Victor Vodnik picked him up by recording the final out then pitching a scoreless seventh inning to send it to the late inning arms with Gwinnett up 2-0. Jacob Webb was tasked with the eighth inning and it went south with a leadoff double and a walk putting pressure on the Stripers. Webb got a strikeout and saw a line drive find his right fielder’s glove with two outs, but gave up a two run home run to Bligh Madris that put the Bulls on top. Tyler Ferguson allowed another run in the ninth inning on three hits and a walk to solidify a tough Stripers loss.

Next Game: 9/20 @ (69-72) Memphis RedBirds @ 7:45 PM ET

(62-74) Mississippi Braves 6, (70-61) Montgomery Biscuits 4

Box Score

Cody Milligan, 2B: 1-4, RBI, .271/.345/.326

Arden Pabst, DH: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, .296/.321/.593

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 0-2. 2 BB, .268/.403/.421

Hayden Deal, SP: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 4.12 ERA

Lisandro Santos, RP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 5.89 ERA

While Gwinnett came up just short on Monday the Mississippi Braves managed to close out their season in style with a huge third inning sparking their win. Both sides played a pedestrian 2 1⁄2 innings to start this game out, but Justin Dean’s double with one out in the third inning sparked a rally that would end with them scoring all six of their runs in the game. Cody Milligan broke the seal when he followed Dean with an RBI double, then after pitching around Justyn-Henry Malloy Biscuits starter John Doxakis gave up an RBI single to Drew Lugbauer. Arden Pabst followed with the biggest hit of the game when he crushed a three run home run to put Mississippi up 5-0. Mississippi still wasn’t done in the inning and a double from Javier Valdes and subsequent defensive misstep by Montgomery’s shortstop brought in the sixth run. Mississippi’s offense ended their season by going scoreless over the final five innings, their biggest opportunity outside of the third inning coming when Drew Lugbauer doubled to lead off the fifth inning. Lugbauer advanced to third on a single from Andrew Moritz but was nabbed trying to score on a Javier Valdes fly out for an inning-ending 8 to 2 double play.