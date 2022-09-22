Braves Minor League Recap: Taylor Motter homered yet again

The countdown to the end of the Braves’ minor league season continues as just Gwinnett was in action and they did not prevail over Memphis. Taylor Motter and Jake Marisnick provided the offensive highlights while a mistake late in Kyle Muller’s start proved costly. Lets get into the game.

Gwinnett Stripers 5, Memphis Redbirds 6

Box Score

Taylor Motter, 1B: 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, .886 OPS

Jake Marisnick, CF: 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB, .605 OPS

Kyle Muller, SP: 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 3.41 ERA

This is one that got away from the Stripers as a three-run homer off of Kyle Muller as his pitch count ran up proved to be the big difference in Gwinnett’s 6-5 loss. Before the sixth inning, it had honestly been a pretty good start for Muller as he had gone through five innings while giving up just a pair of runs while striking out nine batters. Unfortunately, the sixth inning did happen and it started walk, single, pop out, and then a three-run home run which was not great. Kyle would retire the next two batters to finish out the inning, but the damage was done. The “winning” run would be put on Seth Elledge’s line in the eighth inning, but it was a wild pitch from his relief, Tyler Ferguson, that actually plated the run.

On offense, the Stripers got home runs from Jake Marisnick and Taylor Motter which accounted for five of Gwinnett’s six runs on Wednesday. While Marisnick has been more hit and miss since joining the Braves, Motter has been a treat since the Braves signed him to a minor league deal at the end of July. In 37 games with Gwinnett, Motter has slashed .267/.361/.607 with 12 homers while playing all over the field with six of his homers coming in the month of September. Joining Marisnick with a three hit night was Tyler White although all of his hits were singles. For those looking for a Justyn-Henry Malloy update, he did record a hit in the game.