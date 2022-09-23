Braves Minor League Recap: Justyn-Henry Malloy keeps hitting

On a night with just one game and it was a game that wasn’t pretty as the Stripers went with a bullpen game and didn’t manage much offense. The biggest standout was once again Justyn-Henry Malloy who is doing a great job at finishing off his great year with a strong showing in his very small sample size in Triple-A.

Memphis Redbirds 6, Gwinnett Stripers 1

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 1-2, 2 BB

Alex Dickerson, RF: 1-3, BB, .733 OPS

Jacob Webb, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 5.93 ERA

This ended up as a bullpen game for the Stripers, with Silvino Bracho starting the game and going two innings with a run allowed. Connor Johnstone followed and allowed a run in his inning, while Odalvi Javier allowed a run in his inning and a third. After two thirds of an inning from Danny Young without any additional runs, Jacob Webb went two scoreless innings. Memphis opened this one up by tagging Roel Ramirez for three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Gwinnett managed seven hits and four walks, but no extra base hits and only plated one run against Cardinals top prospect Matthew Liberatore. The standout was recent promotion Justyn-Henry Malloy, who went 1-2 and drew a pair of walks as he continued his excellent season at the plate. The only other Striper to reach base more than once was Alex Dickerson, who went 1-3 with a walk. The lone run came when Pat Valaika batted in Hernan Perez with a single.