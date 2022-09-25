Braves Minor League Recap: Alex Dickerson homers while Darius Vines goes six innings

The Gwinnett Stripers had a tough afternoon on Saturday as Tyler Ferguson had a rough relief appearance that resulted in the Stripers taking a loss. Alex Dickerson had a big day at the plate, Justyn-Henry Malloy just keeps hitting, and Darius Vines threw six pretty decent innings on the mound. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 4, Memphis Redbirds 7

Box Score

Alex Dickerson, DH: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 3 R, SB, .743 OPS

Jake Marisnick, CF: 2-4, 2B, R, .603 OPS

Darius Vines, SP: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 3.21 ERA

Darius Vines got the start for Gwinnett on Saturday and it wasn’t his finest outing as he battled command issues, particularly in the middle of his start. Fortunately, the home run that he gave up was just a solo shot to Nolan Gorman and he was largely able to work around the trouble that he made for himself as he gave up three runs in six innings of work. The same could not be said for the first reliever out of the Striper bullpen Tyler Ferguson, as he first walked the bases loaded with none out, gave up a sac fly, and then failed to record an out until he was finally pulled for William Woods. Woods was able to put out the fire, but not before Memphis had put up four runs on Ferguson which is decidedly not great and it ended up costing Gwinnett the game.

Offensively, Alex Dickerson had himself quite an afternoon at the plate. In addition to stealing home in the sixth inning on a double steal involving Justyn-Henry Malloy, Dickerson also connected for a two-run homer in the third inning. We honestly thought that Alex was going to perform better in Triple-A as he didn’t seem super far off from producing in the big leagues early this year, but he has been decidedly mediocre overall this season. The aforementioned Malloy had himself a fine night with a hit, a walk, a stolen base, and a RBI on Saturday as he continues to validate the Braves’ decision to remain aggressive with him. Jake Marisnick had another multi-hit game as he looks to finish the season strong and at least keep himself in contention for the “if an outfielder gets hurt and we need someone with a pulse” spot in the organization.