Braves Minor League Recap: Greyson Jenista drives in a pair in Gwinnett win

The 2022 minor league season for the Braves will come to an end this Wednesday when the Gwinnett Stripers finish out their season. Monday night was a bit atypical for this season as Gwinnett did actually play a game from which they emerged victorious. The Gwinnett bullpen held down the fort while Greyson Jenista and Hendrik Clementina got key hits to secure the win. Lets get into the game.

Gwinnett Stripers 4, Louisville Bats 1

Box Score

Greyson Jenista, RF: 2-4, 2 RBI, R, .651 OPS

Hendrik Clementina, C: 1-4, 2 RBI, .479 OPS

Silvino Bracho, SP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2.67 ERA

Seven different Striper pitchers combined to give up one run while the offense managed to stitch together four runs despite not getting a single extra-base hit as Gwinnett took down Louisville by the score of 4-1. Silvino Bracho got the first couple of innings in this bullpen game and looked good while striking out four batters in two innings of work. The bullpen largely held things down the rest of the way, although there were a couple of adventures as Odalvi Javier had three walks in his two innings and Jay Jackson gave up the only run on three hits although he did record all three of his outs via strikeout. Danny Young was particularly impressive as he struck out the side. He has not given up a hit or a run any of his seven September appearances.

The offense didn’t have any big swings of the bat on Monday but their seven singles were aided by the fact that they drew seven walks as well. Greyson Jenista had a pair of RBI singles in the game and during Gwinnett’s three-run eighth inning, it was Hendrik Clementina that came through with a two-run single with the bases loaded that gave the Stripers some breathing room. Justyn-Henry Malloy did not record a hit on Monday, but he did draw a walk and score a run.