Braves Minor League Recap: Alan Rangel Makes Triple-A Debut

An extra-innings loss snapped Gwinnett’s modest three-game winning streak as the Stripers fell to the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night. Alan Rangel got the start in his Triple-A debut, while Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked in a run with a double as he continues to close out his magical 2022 season on a high note.

(69-78) Gwinnett Stripers 4, (59-90) Louisville Bats 6 – 11 innings

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 1-4, 2B, RBI, R, .227/.379/.409

Ryan Casteel, C: 1-4, 2 RBI, .217/.303/.481

Alan Rangel, SP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 6.00 ERA

Tyler Ferguson, RP: 1.0 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 6.63 ERA

Fresh off a brief stint with the major league Braves to serve as bullpen depth, although without an appearance, Rangel got the start for Gwinnett in his Triple-A debut. It was his first outing in 11 days following his most recent start for Mississippi, and the rust showed as the 25-year-old allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while throwing 73 pitches, in only three innings of work.

Gwinnett turned a 2-0 deficit around in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, starting with an RBI double off the bat of Justyn-Henry Malloy. Arguably the top Atlanta Braves’ position player prospect, Malloy’s bat has stayed hot since being called up to the Stripers for the season’s final two weeks, accumulating a .788 OPS and five RBI in seven games with Gwinnett.

Malloy came around to score on Ryan Casteel’s go-ahead two-run single, but the scoring stopped there with Gwinnett up one. Reliever Connor Johnstone gave the Braves length out of the pen with three innings of work, but did allow a run in the sixth that tied the score at 3-3 heading to the late innings.

Scoreless innings from four different Braves relievers followed, including William Woods and Victor Vodnik, but the Braves couldn’t take advantage as the game went to extras. Neither team scored in the 10th, and unfortunately, the wheels fell off for Stripers reliever Tyler Ferguson in the top of the 11th, who allowed three consecutive one-out walks to score the ghost runner. A double followed which scored two more runs for the Bats, and Gwinnett could only answer with a single run of its own in the bottom half of the inning, ending the game.

Gwinnett will close out its 2022 season on Wednesday against Louisville at 12:05 p.m. EDT.