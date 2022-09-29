Braves Minor League Recap: Rough start from Jared Shuster ends the 2022 minor league season

With the Gwinnett Stripers final game on Wednesday, the 2022 minor league season for the Braves came to an end with a 6-2 loss to Louisville. Jared Shuster struggled through an abbreviated outing, Justyn-Henry Malloy had a solid day at the plate to close out the regular season, and the Gwinnett offense struggled overall as they could only manage six singles.

I want to take a moment to first take a moment to thank all of our readers. I have been essentially running the minor league side of Battery Power since 2015 and the love and support you all have given our minor league coverage has been remarkable. Just know that we appreciate each and every one of you. I also want to thank Garrett Spain, Matt Powers, Austin Gwin, Wayne Cavadi, and Gaurav Vedak for all of their work in coverage this year. Wayne and Gaurav may have moved on to focus on the “real world” but they have continued to help the team just because they love Braves minor league baseball. All of these guys are remarkable humans and we are lucky to have had them help out.

Anyways, lets get into the game.

Gwinnett Stripers 2 , Louisville Bats 6

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, DH: 2-3, RBI, BB, SB, .864 OPS

Jake Marisnick, CF: 1-4, BB, 2 SB, R, .628 OPS

Jared Shuster, SP: 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 4.25 ERA

Gwinnett’s final game saw a less than stellar final start from Jared Shuster and a lackluster offensive performance as the Stripers fell by the score of 6-2. It was probably always unlikely that Shuster was going to pitch very long in this game as Allan Winans did end up throwing four innings to close the game out (we presume it was planned to give him some innings), but it was a rough three innings from Jared nonetheless as he gave up four runs on six hits and three walks. All four runs off of Shuster came in the first inning, so it was at least nice he was able to rebound and give the Stripers a couple more after that. Allan Winans is headed to the AFL this fall and he ended his season with a four inning relief appearance where he gave up two runs on five hits while striking out five.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much great to talk about on offense as Gwinnett could get much going as they had just six singles, although the seven walks were obviously helpful. Justyn-Henry Malloy just #keepshitting as he had a pair of singles, drew a walk, stole a base, and drove in a run. Not bad for a night’s work especially for a guy that started the year in high-A. Keep an eye on him as he heads to the Arizona Fall League...he could turn some heads. The rest of the offense scattered four hits around, but Jake Marisnick at least kept things interesting when he was on base as he stole two more bases.