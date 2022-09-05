Braves Minor League Recap: Cedric De Grandpre excels on rainy Sunday

A rainy Sunday in the southeast impacted every game in the Atlanta Braves system, with three of the five scheduled contests being unplayable. Of the other two, Mississippi’s loss was cut short after six innings and Augusta experienced a lengthy delay before their match with the Salem Red Sox.

(61-67) Gwinnett Stripers, (69-59) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp CANCELLED

Next Game: 9/6 @ (66-62) Buffalo Bisons @ 6:05 PM ET

(57-67) Mississippi Braves 2, (67-58) Tennessee Smokies 5

Cody Milligan, CF: 2-2, BB .295/.364/.335

Javier Valdez, DH: 1-3, .269/.441/.442

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 0-3, .280/.399/.447

Nolan Kingham, SP: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 5.63 ERA

Coleman Huntley, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 3.51 ERA

Mississippi fell into a big hole early in this game and by the time they seemed ready to climb out of it Mother Nature decided to cut their comeback effort short. After falling down 3-0 in the top of the first inning Mississippi managed to chip back immediately as Cody Milligan led off in the bottom of the first with a walk and scored on a Jalen Miller double. Unfortunately for Mississippi the next two hitters struck out, stranding Miller at third base and keeping this game at a two run margin. Mississippi had runners on in each of the next four innings, but couldn’t string together any sort of rally. When Tennessee dropped a two spot on their heads in the fifth inning the deficit doubled and the Braves faced a 5-1 hole going into the sixth inning. The Braves got Drew Lugbauer and Javier Valdes on base but after a Cade Bunnell sacrifice fly cut the margin to three runs a pop up shower sent the game into a delay. Eventually it was decided to call the game and the series, leaving the second game of this double header cancelled.

Nolan Kingham’s outing was especially marred in the early going, with a three run home run immediately inflating his ERA. After that home run Kingham pitched solid ball with three scoreless innings and two hits allowed, but the fifth inning was one too long and led to further problems. The first three batters of the inning got hits off of Kingham and Tennessee brought home two runs in the inning to make the lead 5-0. Coleman Huntley pitched the one relief inning in this game, flinging a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts.

(57-67) Mississippi Braves, (67-58) Tennessee Smokies CANCELLED

Next Game: 9/6 @ (58-65) Biloxi Shuckers @ 7:35 PM ET

(70-53) Rome Braves, (49-75) Greenville Drive POSTPONED

Next Game: 9/6 @ (65-61) Hickory Crawdads @ 7:00 PM ET

(65-60) Augusta GreenJackets , (63-62) Salem Red Sox

Ethan Workinger, LF: 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, .333/.538/.556

Ignacio Alvarez Jr., SS: 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, .429/.487/.629

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., RF: 1-4, 2B, BB, .273/.311/.364

Cedric De Grandpre, SP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 11.25 ERA

Blake Burkhalter, RP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Augusta made it rain on Sunday evening, riding big innings to a win over the Red Sox. After an hour long rain delay both offenses had trouble getting heated up and through three were locked in a scoreless battle. That changed in the fourth inning when Justin Janas led off a rally with a base hit. While Janas had to leave due to an apparent injury pinch runner Mahki Backstrom scored the go ahead run on a single from EJ Exposito. Francisco Floyd followed with a sacrifice fly to put Augusta up 2-0. This lead would not hold as the Augusta bullpen surrendered four runs, however the offense was far from finished in this one. Salem walked the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth inning and then forced home a run on a wild pitch. This set up a go-ahead single from Ethan Workinger that put Augusta up 5-4. Augusta broke it open in the seventh inning and they were once again led by Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Nacho Alvarez. Kilpatrick doubled with one out in the inning which set up Alvarez for an RBI single to make it 6-4. Drake Baldwin got Alvarez over to third base with a single and a wild pitch scored him to make it 7-4. Workinger drove in his third and fourth runs of the game on a two run double that put the game effectively out of reach.

Cedric De Grandpre came into this outing looking to put a rough debut behind him and he did just that with a phenomenal performance. De Grandpre retired the first nine batters he faced in the game and struck out four of those. He got into trouble when the first two hitters of the fourth inning netted hits against him, but Workinger came through again with an outfield assist to cut down the runner trying to score. De Grandpre struck out the last batter he faced then turned the ball over to the bullpen. Malcolm Van Buren had quite the struggled and left the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth inning and a run in. Blake Burkhalter made his full season debut to try to finish out the inning and was promptly greeted with a bases clearing double that gave Salem a lead. Burkhalter pitched a scoreless sixth inning and notched his first Augusta strikeout. James Acuna covered scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth but he wasn’t able to escape in the ninth before making it a save situation. Rob Griswold came in to clean up him mess, and although the Red Sox did score two runs in the inning he was able to close out a win.

Next Game: 9/6 @ (56-70) Kannapolis Cannonballers @ 7:00 PM ET