Braves Minor League Recap: Mississippi Mashes 15 Hits, 4 Homers in Rout

Two rainouts dampened proceedings to kick off the week of the MiLB action, but the two Braves affiliates who did play notched convincing wins. Four homers led Mississippi to a blowout victory over Biloxi, while Jorge Bautista pitched seven innings of one-run ball to snag the win for Augusta.

From Double-A down, this is the final week of the regular season and last time we will get to see some of the Braves top prospects take the field in 2022, so drink it in while you can.

(61-66) Gwinnett Stripers at (66-62) Buffalo Bisons - Postponed

The first of two rainouts on the night mean that we will have to wait until Gwinnett’s Wednesday doubleheader to see Ozzie Albies’ next rehab appearance.

(58-67) Mississippi Braves 13, (58-66) Biloxi Shuckers 2

Box Score

Andrew Moritz, RF: 4-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, .268/.368/.362

Cody Milligan, 2B: 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, R, .301/.371/.358

Jalen Miller, DH: 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, R, .237/.342/.400

Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF: 2-6, 2B, RBI, .282/.397/.449

Allan Winans, SP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3.06 ERA

A five-run third inning completely broke the game open for the Mississippi Braves, who put up eight in the first three frames to take all the suspense out of the game. Cody Milligan foreshadowed what was to come when he led off the game with a solo shot. For good measure, Milligan tacked on to that lead in the second when he plated a pair with a two-out double. Cade Bunnell doubled the lead to 6-0 in the third with a three-run bomb, and Andrew Moritz added a two-run shot as the first seven Braves hitters reached base to start the third.

Justyn-Henry Malloy got in on the fun with an RBI double in the firth. Jalen Miller took the top off with a three-run home run of his own in the seventh. A bases-loaded walk in the ninth for Drew Lugbauer capped the scoring on a night when Mississippi had 15 hits and 10 walks.

Moritz ended the night only one base shy of a cycle as he homered, had two doubles and a single in his five at bats. Milligan was also a triple shy of a cycle himself with a homer, double and single.

Backed by the bats, Allan Winans picked up his first win of the season with five innings allowing just two runs, neither of them earned. He scattered six hits and a walk over those innings and K’d six. After battling an injury through the first half of the year, Winans came back and was solid in the second half with a sub-3.00 ERA in seven starts with Mississippi over the season’s final two months.

(70-53) Rome Braves at (65-61) Hickory Crawdads – Postponed

We’ll have to wait one more day before Rome’s quest for a 2022 playoff spot continues following a rainout on Tuesday. The High-A Braves’ magic number is six with six games left to play.

(66-60) Augusta GreenJackets 6, (56-71) Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Box Score

Makhi Backstrom, 1B: 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB, SB, 2 R, .204/.349/.408

Francisco Floyd, 2B: 2-4, 2 RBI, SB, R, .250/.343/.363

Stephen Paolini, RF: 1-4, 2 RBI, .220/.327/.336

Jorge Bautista, SP (W): 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 8.78 ERA

Augusta pounded out 12 hits and got seven innings of one-run ball from starter Jorge Bautista to coast to a series-opening win over Kannapolis. Francisco Floyd and Stephen Paolini backed Bautista with two-RBI nights, and Makhi Backstrom hit his 10th homer of the season in the victory. Paolini got the first big hit of the night when he drove in two runs in the second on a bases loaded single up the middle.

Bautista kept it 2-0 until the GreenJackets got him some insurance runs in the sixth. Backstrom’s solo home run preceded RBI singles from Floyd and Drake Baldwin. A double play with runners on the corners in the bottom half of the sixth for the Cannon Ballers scored a run and erased Bautista’s shutout, but Floyd got the run back in the eighth with his second RBI single on the night.

In what was likely Bautista’s final start of the season, the 21-year-old ended 2022 on a high note with one of the best outings of his campaign. Seven innings was his longest outing of the season while the eight Ks matched a season-high.

One unfortunate note from this one is that 2022 draft pick Ignacio “Nacho” Alvarez was removed from the game midway through the second inning. While the reason wasn’t immediately clear for the departure, Alvarez did foul a ball hard off his foot in his first inning at bat and might be what caused his early exit.