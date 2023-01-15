 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves International Signing tracker

Baseball’s international signing period opens Sunday morning.

Major League Baseball’s International Signing Period will officially open Sunday morning and will continue through December 15. The biggest names will come off the board likely over the next couple of days.

The International period is critically important to the Atlanta Braves, who will be operating with a full bonus pool for the second straight season. Atlanta’s minor league system has been depleted in recent years and the penalties that were levied on them in 2017 has no doubt played a part in that. The Braves signed a full class of players in 2022 that was headlined by infielder Diego Benitez and outfielder Douglas Glod.

The Braves will have a bonus pool of just over $5.2 million and are expected to sign 17-year old outfielder Luis Guanipa out of Venezuela who is the 10th best player available per Baseball America. Guanipa is expected to command a bonus of around $3 million.

We will be tracking all of the Braves’ signings as they become available throughout the next couple of days so be sure to check back.

Luis Guanipa - OF - Venezuela - (Per Baseball America’s Signing Tracker), Confirmed by Jesse Sanchez ($2.5 million signing bonus per Antonio Puesán)

John Estevez - OF - Dominican Republic - ($310,000 bonus per Francys Romero)

Carlos Monteverde - OF - Venezuela ($700,000)

Carlos Cordero - SS - Melquis Torres Academy - ($200,000)

John Gil - SS - Dominican Republic ($110,000)

Whilmer Guerra - RHP - Dominican Republic

