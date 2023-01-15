Braves International Signing tracker

Major League Baseball’s International Signing Period will officially open Sunday morning and will continue through December 15. The biggest names will come off the board likely over the next couple of days.

The International period is critically important to the Atlanta Braves, who will be operating with a full bonus pool for the second straight season. Atlanta’s minor league system has been depleted in recent years and the penalties that were levied on them in 2017 has no doubt played a part in that. The Braves signed a full class of players in 2022 that was headlined by infielder Diego Benitez and outfielder Douglas Glod.

The Braves will have a bonus pool of just over $5.2 million and are expected to sign 17-year old outfielder Luis Guanipa out of Venezuela who is the 10th best player available per Baseball America. Guanipa is expected to command a bonus of around $3 million.

We will be tracking all of the Braves’ signings as they become available throughout the next couple of days so be sure to check back.

Luis Guanipa - OF - Venezuela - (Per Baseball America’s Signing Tracker), Confirmed by Jesse Sanchez ($2.5 million signing bonus per Antonio Puesán)

BIG SIGNING for Atlanta Braves. Prospect OF Luis Guanipa from Venezuela agrees for 2.5M. Guanipa is Ranked No. 34 in Top 100 International Prospect Rankings by MLB. pic.twitter.com/3CFFah4DhN — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

John Estevez - OF - Dominican Republic - ($310,000 bonus per Francys Romero)

Atlanta Braves sign John Estevez, outfielder from the DRhttps://t.co/aEjDyrXRv9 pic.twitter.com/QnEnN2kKaf — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2023

Carlos Monteverde - OF - Venezuela ($700,000)

Atlanta Braves signed OF Carlos Monteverde from Venezuela for 700k

- Academia de Béisbol Grand Slam#FirmasEnero15 #Jan15SigningDay — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

Carlos Cordero - SS - Melquis Torres Academy - ($200,000)

Atlanta Braves signed SS Carlos Cordero for 200K bonus, he's from Melquis Torres Academy.https://t.co/OFkAKl6OdV#firmasEnero15 #Jan15SigningDay — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

John Gil - SS - Dominican Republic ($110,000)

Atlanta Braves sign SS prospect John Gil from Dominican Republic (MVP Academy) for 110K pic.twitter.com/1ietdivZo2 — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

Whilmer Guerra - RHP - Dominican Republic