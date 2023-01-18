Braves shut out of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list

Baseball America unveiled its preseason Top 100 prospects list Wednesday and for the first time ever, the Atlanta Braves were shut out. Baseball America has been releasing prospect lists every year since 1990 and up until now, all have included at least one Braves player.

The Braves have had a top 100 prospect on every list BA has done (going back to 1990) until today. https://t.co/DSQRHLIpv6 — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) January 18, 2023

This isn’t all that surprising when you look at the big picture. Atlanta has traded away a number of prospects in recent years to help supplement the major league club. Additionally, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom played a big part in the team’s run to a fifth straight division title in 2022. Harris won Rookie of the Year after making the leap from Double A at the end of May. Strider broke camp with the team, but moved into the starting rotation at the end of May and finished runner up to Harris.

Grissom would have no doubt made this year’s Top 100 given his 2022 season performance, but missed the cut off by just 12 at-bats. While Atlanta’s system as a whole is down, AJ Smith-Shawver and Owen Murphy are a couple of names that could get some Top 100 buzz with strong seasons.