Owen Murphy among 10 prospects that could join Baseball America Top 100 in 2023

The Atlanta Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list for the first ever. However, they do have one prospect that could bust through at some point in 2023. BA released a group of 10 prospects that could crack the list at some point this season and Atlanta’s 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy made the cut.

Murphy, who ranks No. 2 on the Braves’ list behind fellow righty AJ Smith-Shawver, is a candidate to break on through in 2023. Murphy is an athletic righty with a low-90s, high-spin fastball, a nasty curveball and slider whose shape the Braves are working to alter into more of the version used to great effect by breakout starter Spencer Strider. Atlanta liked Murphy’s combination of stuff, makeup and athleticism enough to take him in the first round. If the club’s assessment was correct, he could raise his stock in the early months of the coming season.

Murphy made two appearances in the complex league before moving up to Augusta where he finished the season. There he made three starts while allowing six runs in seven innings overall. He is likely to return to Low A to start the season.

Smith-Shawver is another name to keep an eye on as the 2023 season unfolds. He spent the 2022 season at Augusta where he made 17 starts as a 19-year old while posting a 5.64 ERA in 68 2/3 innings.