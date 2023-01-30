 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Atlanta Braves preseason Top 25 prospect list

The Braves minor league system won’t rank highly, but there are still some intriguing names on the list

Contributors: Battery Power Staff
The Atlanta Braves’ minor league system has taken some hits in recent seasons in large part due to graduations and trades. The Braves used significant prospect capital to land first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy in separate deals with the Oakland Athletics. Additionally, Michael Harris made the jump from Double-A to Rookie of the Year in 2022 while Spencer Strider finished runner up.

The Braves’ system is lacking the big-name prospects, but a strong 2022 draft class could change that and things could look much different by mid-season. Below is a list of our preseason Top 25. Individual write ups can be found in the links at the bottom of this article.

Atlanta Braves 2023 Preseason Top 25 Prospect List

  1. A.J. Smith-Shawver - RHP
  2. Owen Murphy - RHP
  3. Jared Shuster - LHP
  4. JR Ritchie - RHP
  5. Cole Phillips - RHP
  6. Spencer Schwellenbach - RHP
  7. Darius Vines - RHP
  8. Adam Maier - RHP
  9. Dylan Dodd - LHP
  10. Ambioris Tavarez - SS
  11. Diego Benitez - SS
  12. Victor Vodnik - RHP
  13. Cal Conley - SS
  14. Ignacio Alvarez - 3B
  15. Drake Baldwin - C
  16. Jesse Franklin - OF
  17. Roddery Munoz - RHP
  18. Luis Guanipa - OF
  19. David McCabe - 1B/3B
  20. Adam Shoemaker - LHP
  21. Blake Burkhalter - RHP
  22. Seth Keller - RHP
  23. Brandol Mezquita - OF
  24. Douglas Glod - OF
  25. Luke Waddell - INF

Honorable Mentions

  • Mahki Backstrom - 1B
  • Tyler Collins - OF
  • Kadon Morton - OF
  • Cedric De Grandpre - RHP
  • Geraldo Quintero - INF
