Atlanta Braves preseason Top 25 prospect list

The Braves minor league system won’t rank highly, but there are still some intriguing names on the list

The Atlanta Braves’ minor league system has taken some hits in recent seasons in large part due to graduations and trades. The Braves used significant prospect capital to land first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy in separate deals with the Oakland Athletics. Additionally, Michael Harris made the jump from Double-A to Rookie of the Year in 2022 while Spencer Strider finished runner up.

The Braves’ system is lacking the big-name prospects, but a strong 2022 draft class could change that and things could look much different by mid-season. Below is a list of our preseason Top 25. Individual write ups can be found in the links at the bottom of this article.

Atlanta Braves 2023 Preseason Top 25 Prospect List

A.J. Smith-Shawver - RHP Owen Murphy - RHP Jared Shuster - LHP JR Ritchie - RHP Cole Phillips - RHP Spencer Schwellenbach - RHP Darius Vines - RHP Adam Maier - RHP Dylan Dodd - LHP Ambioris Tavarez - SS Diego Benitez - SS Victor Vodnik - RHP Cal Conley - SS Ignacio Alvarez - 3B Drake Baldwin - C Jesse Franklin - OF Roddery Munoz - RHP Luis Guanipa - OF David McCabe - 1B/3B Adam Shoemaker - LHP Blake Burkhalter - RHP Seth Keller - RHP Brandol Mezquita - OF Douglas Glod - OF Luke Waddell - INF

Honorable Mentions