Braves announce minor league coaching staffs for the upcoming season

The Atlanta Braves announced their minor league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the upcoming 2023 season.

Matt Tuiasosopo returns as manager of Gwinnett for the third straight season. He will be joined by hitting coach Carlos Mendez and Wigberto Nevarez who also returns to the staff. Craig Bjornson will take over as pitching coach for the departed Mike Maroth. Steve Wilkerson also joins the club as a coach.

The Mississippi Braves will be led by Kanekoa Texeira who previously served as the manager at Rome for the last two seasons. He will be joined by pitching coach Bo Denning and hitting coach Danny Santiesteban, who is also moving up from Rome. Jefferson Romero will also serve as a coach on staff.

Angel Flores will take over as manager at Rome. Pitching coach Mike Steed will join him on the bench after spending last season at Augusta. Garrett Wilkerson will serve as hitting coach while Bobby Moore returns to the coaching staff.

Cody Gabella will be the new manager at Augusta who managed the FCL team last season. He will be joined by pitching coach Wes McGuire who worked in Rome last season. Hitting coach Connor Narron returns to the staff. Francisco Diaz will sever as a coach after spending the two previous seasons coaching in Miami’s organization.

Nestor Perez will manage the FCL team after spending last season in Augusta. Elvin Nina and Einar Diaz will returns as pitching and hitting coaches while Lance Carter will also serve as a pitching coach. Wynston Sawyer, Luis Ugueto and Ben Revere will also work as coaches on the staff.

Maikol Gonzalez will manage the DSL Braves and will be joined by Francisco Martinez and Adam Wood as pitching and hitting coaches.

Kevin Hooper will serve his second season as Atlanta’s director of player development, while Paul Davis returns as the director of pitching development. Below is a list of the rest of the club’s coordinators:

Matt Taylor (assistant pitching coordinator)

Chris Swauger (field coordinator)

Chris Antariksa (hitting coordinator)

Greg Walker (hitting instructor)

JD Closser (catching coordinator)

Michael Saunders (outfielder/baserunning coordinator)

Jay Pryor (infield instructor)

Tom Goodwin (minor league instructor)

Devon Travis (minor league instructor)

Doug Mansolino (advisor, player development)

Terry Pendleton (special assistant, player development)

Eric Hrycko (minor league medical coordinator)

Toby Williams (assistant minor league medical coordinator)

Johnny Passarelli (minor league physical therapist)

Jonathan Pabon (assistant minor league physical therapist)

Kevin McAvoy (rehab pitching coordinator)

Jordan Sidwell (strength and condition coordinator)

Ryan Meehan (assistant strength and conditioning coordinator)

Eric Tucker (minor league performance dietician)

Zach Sorensen (minor league mental skills coach)

Austin Merrill (minor league mental skills coach).