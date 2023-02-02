Braves come in at No. 29 in Keith Law’s Farm System Rankings

Prospect season is in full gear in the lead up to the start of Spring Training. The Atlanta Braves were the only team without a prospect in Keith Law’s Top 100 list that was released earlier this week at The Athletic. Today that came in at No. 29 in his farm system rankings.

In his write up on the Braves, Law points out that Atlanta sent most of its farm system to Oakland in the trades for Matt Olson and Sean Murphy. It is also worth mentioning that none of the players the Braves sent to the A’s landed in Law’s Top 100 list either. He says that Atlanta does have some pitching coming in the long and short term, but is very light on position players. The Braves took high school arms with their first three picks in 2022 and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them focus in on some position player talent this July.

Detroit was the only team to rank lower than the Braves on Law’s list. Oakland, with whom the Braves have made two big trades, came in at No. 27. A low ranking was to be expected given the situation. I’d also say that the Braves are in the best position of a team with a low ranking system due to the amount of players on the major league roster that are locked up long term. Still, it is going to be interesting to see how Atlanta goes about rebuilding their system over the next few seasons.