Jared Shuster tops MLB Pipeline 2023 Braves’ Top 30 list

MLB Pipeline has released their 2023 Atlanta Braves rankings Monday and Jared Shuster tops the list of a pitching-heavy top prospect rankings. There aren’t a lot of surprises here. The top four appear in the Battery Power 2023 preseason prospect rankings top four, only in a slightly different order. Here are the big movers:

Jump: AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (2022: 17 | 2023: 4) Dylan Dodd moved up the same amount, but we’ll give Smith-Shawver the nod for the leap into the top five. The size, the projectability and the stuff (a fastball up to 98 and a slider that flashes plus) all bode well for a former two-sport star still getting used to focusing only on pitching.

Smith-Shawver is getting some love from MLB Pipeline after rounding into form in A ball. AJ put up 103 Ks in 68.2 IP and looks to be a fast riser.

Fall: Brooks Wilson, RHP (2022: 19 | 2023: NR)Things were looking up for Wilson when he pitched his way to Triple-A in 2021, striking out 15.1 per nine and getting added to the 40-man roster after the season. But then Tommy John surgery ruined his 2022, and he was non-tendered during the offseason before re-signing a Minor League deal with the Braves.

Also, curious from Pipeline is Braden Shewmake hanging in at #6. They have installed a 60 FV on his defense, which is handy for the likely MLB utility infielder. The rest of the list is here.