 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jared Shuster tops MLB Pipeline 2023 Braves’ Top 30 list

The Prospect lists roll on with a notable addition

By ABsinceWayBack
/ new
MLB: All Star-Futures Game Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Pipeline has released their 2023 Atlanta Braves rankings Monday and Jared Shuster tops the list of a pitching-heavy top prospect rankings. There aren’t a lot of surprises here. The top four appear in the Battery Power 2023 preseason prospect rankings top four, only in a slightly different order. Here are the big movers:

Jump: AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP (2022: 17 | 2023: 4) Dylan Dodd moved up the same amount, but we’ll give Smith-Shawver the nod for the leap into the top five. The size, the projectability and the stuff (a fastball up to 98 and a slider that flashes plus) all bode well for a former two-sport star still getting used to focusing only on pitching.

Smith-Shawver is getting some love from MLB Pipeline after rounding into form in A ball. AJ put up 103 Ks in 68.2 IP and looks to be a fast riser.

Fall: Brooks Wilson, RHP (2022: 19 | 2023: NR)Things were looking up for Wilson when he pitched his way to Triple-A in 2021, striking out 15.1 per nine and getting added to the 40-man roster after the season. But then Tommy John surgery ruined his 2022, and he was non-tendered during the offseason before re-signing a Minor League deal with the Braves.

Also, curious from Pipeline is Braden Shewmake hanging in at #6. They have installed a 60 FV on his defense, which is handy for the likely MLB utility infielder. The rest of the list is here.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power