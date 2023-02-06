Jared Shuster tops Keith Law’s top 20 Braves prospect list

Prospect list season continued Monday with the release of Keith Law’s top 20 Atlanta Braves prospects for the upcoming season. Law released all of his top 20 lists for the NL East. The Braves of course were shut out of Law’s Top 100 list. The complete list is behind The Athletic’s paywall, but you should certainly check it out if you have a subscription. In respect of that, we won’t give away too much here.

Law points out that Atlanta’s system has been depleted thanks to three trades over the last 10 months that sent 10 guys out to bring in Matt Olson, Sean Murphy and Joe Jimenez. That and their absence from the international market for three cycles due to the signing infractions that happened under former GM John Coppolella. While the system doesn’t rate well, there are some guys with some upside in the lower levels.

2020 first round pick, Jared Shuster tops the list and Law projects him as a “good fourth starter at his peak.” J.R. Ritchie checked in at No. 2 and Law says that he has the best chance of any Braves prospect to jump into the top 100 next year.