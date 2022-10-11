Battery Power Podcast Episode 372: An unkind start to the postseason for the Braves

After the long and winding road of the regular season, the Atlanta Braves opened postseason play on Tuesday afternoon. The results were not as desired for the No. 2 seed in the National League, with the Braves falling at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies and digging a 1-0 hole in the best-of-five NLDS matchup.
Following the conclusion of the game, Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Eric Cole turned on the microphones for Episode 372, and topics include the following:
- Max Fried did not have his best stuff, and the Braves squandered the most favorable starting pitching matchup (on paper) of the first three games
- Missed opportunities were everywhere for Atlanta’s offense, including a pair of bases loaded chances that went empty in the first three innings
- The Braves got into Philadelphia’s bullpen early, but were not able to (fully) take advantage
- Brian Snitker made a very odd pinch-hitting decision in the fifth inning, going with Vaughn Grissom over Robbie Grossman against a left-handed pitcher in a high-leverage spot
- Atlanta’s bullpen did its job behind Fried, which is perhaps encouraging for Game 2 and beyond
- Matt Olson tried his best to kickstart the comeback with a three-run home run in the ninth
- There was one roster surprise on Tuesday morning, and it involved Tyler Matzek
- It’s going to be a series full of afternoon baseball
- Looking ahead to an urgent situation on Wednesday, with Kyle Wright taking on Zack Wheeler
- Much, much more
