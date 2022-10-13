Battery Power Podcast Episode 373: Braves even NLDS with Game 2 win behind Kyle Wright

Following a Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves faced urgency in Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup. Behind the arm of Kyle Wright and some timely hitting, the Braves evened the best-of-five NLDS matchup and, after the final out, the Battery Power Podcast convened to break it all down.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following on Episode 373:

The first five innings were very quiet, which was a good thing for a Braves team that was facing Zack Wheeler

Kyle Wright did a fantastic job across six shutout innings

The bottom of the sixth was very kind to Atlanta’s offense, though the rally started with Ronald Acuña Jr. being hit by a pitch in scary fashion

Philadelphia’s defense finally broke, and Austin Riley had a swinging bunt that was heavily effective

Atlanta’s bullpen continues to be lights-out

Touching on the latest news, including an unfortunate injury reality for Tyler Matzek

Looking ahead to Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia after a day off for travel, including starting pitching mystery

Much, much more

