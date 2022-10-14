Battery Power Podcast Episode 374: Frustrating Game 3 puts Braves on the brink

The Braves find themselves facing elimination in the NLDS after a frustrating loss in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. A year removed from never facing elimination in the 2021 playoffs, Atlanta will need to find a way to right the ship and win two in a row to advance to the NLCS.

Episode 374 of the Battery Power Podcard is co-hosted by Eric Cole and Scott Coleman, with the following topics on the docket:

A strong start and very sudden fall from Spencer Strider

Acuña, Olson and d’Arnaud are the only ones hitting

Why is Marcell Ozuna starting over William Contreras?

Jake Odorizzi saves the bullpen

A lookahead to the all-important Game 4, featuring Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard

Much, much more

