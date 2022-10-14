Battery Power Podcast Episode 374: Frustrating Game 3 puts Braves on the brink

The Braves find themselves facing elimination in the NLDS after a frustrating loss in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. A year removed from never facing elimination in the 2021 playoffs, Atlanta will need to find a way to right the ship and win two in a row to advance to the NLCS.
Episode 374 of the Battery Power Podcard is co-hosted by Eric Cole and Scott Coleman, with the following topics on the docket:
- A strong start and very sudden fall from Spencer Strider
- Acuña, Olson and d’Arnaud are the only ones hitting
- Why is Marcell Ozuna starting over William Contreras?
- Jake Odorizzi saves the bullpen
- A lookahead to the all-important Game 4, featuring Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...