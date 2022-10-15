Battery Power Podcast Episode 375: The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves

The end of the line is here for the 2022 Atlanta Braves after a 3-1 series defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After Game 4, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened with plenty to discuss.

Episode 375 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman examining the following topics:

Philadelphia struck first with a three-run home run just moments after Charlie Morton took a line drive off his pitching arm

JT Realmuto had an inside-the-park home run that inspired quite a bit of discourse between a misplay by Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña not being in the right place to back it up

Orlando Arcia and Matt Olson hit solo home runs to make things more interesting

The sixth inning was an exercise in mania, with one of the more unlucky sequences imaginable for AJ Minter, Raisel Iglesias, and the Braves

Playing out the string in what became a relatively non-competitive baseball game

Atlanta struggled in almost every area of the game in the series, leading to ugly results

Much, much more

