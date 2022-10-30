Battery Power Podcast Episode 376: Five storylines for the offseason (and more)

November is nearly here, and the Atlanta Braves are in offseason mode. Episode 376 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to set the stage, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:

With the benefit of time following the NLDS loss, how are the vibes around Braves Country?

The 2022 World Series still happening and there isn’t an obvious rooting interest for (most) Braves fans

What’s the plan at shortstop with Dansby Swanson hitting free agency?

The Braves have a trouble spot in left field and it bleeds into the designated hitter spot

Atlanta’s payroll is on the rise and it might be even bigger than you think

Do the Braves need another arm in the rotation or should they roll with the depth options already in place?

Ronald Acuña Jr. wasn’t Ronald Acuña Jr. for most of the 2022 season and Ozzie Albies is coming back after missing nearly 100 games

Much, much more

