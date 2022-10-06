PTBNL Episode 16: Playoff preview, Mets series reaction, season recap, and more

Stephen Tolbert is joined by special guest host Eric Cole to talk about the crucial Mets’ series that was and a mini-season recap as the regular season came to end Wednesday. They discussed potential Division Series opponents and the pros and cons between facing the St Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies and some possibilities in regards to playoff roster construction. They also discussed potential lineup changes for the postseason and Spencer Striders’ injury status in the weekly Twitter mailbag.

Make sure you keep an eye out on the Battery Power podcast feed in the coming days and weeks as we are going to be cranking out a ton of content with the playoffs upon us. We promise that Eric won’t be on every show.

