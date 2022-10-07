Road to Atlanta Podcast: How the Braves rebuilt a dynasty

The Atlanta Braves completed their venture back to the top of the National League East with a clinching win over the Marlins on Tuesday, erasing a 10.5 game deficit with the help of a historic second half headlined by the contributions of two rookies. As the final out floated down into the glove of their cornerstone star Ronald Acuna Jr., we were reminded of the moments and players that began this run of success which punctuated in a World Series title last season. From Acuna’s rookie of the year award to the presumptive 2022 winner in Michael Harris II or Spencer Strider the Braves have been largely built from within.

Today the Road to Atlanta Podcast, hosted by Eric Cole takes a look at the way the Braves turned a 96 game winner in 2013 into a bottom five team and back to the top of the mountain again. From the contribution of draftees like Austin Riley to minor league acquisitions like Dansby Swanson and major league acquisitions like Matt Olson the new Atlanta Braves have been defined by building from within. They’ve built a franchise poised to contend for years to come and have found ways to produce major talents despite low draft picks and major sanctions.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.