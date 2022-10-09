Battery Power Podcast Episode 371: Previewing the Braves-Phillies NLDS matchup

The Atlanta Braves earned a fifth consecutive NL East title with a fantastic performance in the regular season. That division championship also provided a weekend off for the Braves as the Wild Card round occurred, but the Braves are back in action beginning on Tuesday with the NLDS and a showdown with a familiar foe.

That provides the backdrop for Episode 371 of the Battery Power podcast, and the trio of Brad Rowland, Scott Coleman, and Eric Cole break down the following topics:

A quick retrospective on a heck of a regular season with 101 wins and a torrid pace after a slow start

Early start times are... not popular

Peeking at Atlanta’s opponent after the Philadelphia Phillies took down the St. Louis Cardinals in short order

What roster decisions to the Braves have to make before Game 1 on Tuesday?

Checking in on the latest news with Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies on the injury front

Atlanta’s game plan isn’t crystal clear yet in a few areas

Final predictions on what might transpire in the NLDS and a look at the betting odds and projections for the series

Much, much more

