Battery Power Podcast Episode 371: Previewing the Braves-Phillies NLDS matchup

The Atlanta Braves earned a fifth consecutive NL East title with a fantastic performance in the regular season. That division championship also provided a weekend off for the Braves as the Wild Card round occurred, but the Braves are back in action beginning on Tuesday with the NLDS and a showdown with a familiar foe.
That provides the backdrop for Episode 371 of the Battery Power podcast, and the trio of Brad Rowland, Scott Coleman, and Eric Cole break down the following topics:
- A quick retrospective on a heck of a regular season with 101 wins and a torrid pace after a slow start
- Early start times are... not popular
- Peeking at Atlanta’s opponent after the Philadelphia Phillies took down the St. Louis Cardinals in short order
- What roster decisions to the Braves have to make before Game 1 on Tuesday?
- Checking in on the latest news with Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies on the injury front
- Atlanta’s game plan isn’t crystal clear yet in a few areas
- Final predictions on what might transpire in the NLDS and a look at the betting odds and projections for the series
- Much, much more
