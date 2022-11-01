Road to Atlanta Podcast: Braves AFL Update and Rule 5 Draft Preview

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast, our regular program detailing all of the important action on the Atlanta Braves farm system. Road to Atlanta does weekly recaps of the minor league progress during the season, covers all of the information you need to know about the MLB draft, and takes regular looks at top prospects, interviews, and offseason news throughout the season. This week will once again be hosted by Eric Cole and Garrett Spain, who take a look at the Arizona Fall League and upcoming Rule 5 draft.

For the first half of our episode this week we take a dive into the Braves representatives in the Arizona Fall League. Lead by top prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley, the Braves have provided key contributions to the Scottsdale Scorpions roster. After that we dive into the Rule 5 draft, looking at the rules of the draft and what you can expect to see this December. We break down the players we expect the Braves to protect from the draft, the ones we expect to be left to the wolves, and examine the cases of a handful of fence prospects that could have their timelines to Atlanta shortened.

