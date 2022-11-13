Battery Power Podcast Episode 378: The hot stove is (kind of) burning

The hot stove isn’t really firing just yet in the world of Major League Baseball, but it’s getting close. The Atlanta Braves were involved in a few moves this week, and there is plenty to discuss on Episode 378 of the Battery Power Podcast.
Topics include the following:
- A fond farewell to Jake Odorizzi and whether it was “worth it” to move on at this price
- What should be made of Kolby Allard’s return?
- Atlanta is up against the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) and there are interesting potential implications to the team’s payroll spending
- Nick Anderson gives the Braves a low-cost flyer with tangible upside out of the bullpen
- Welcoming back an old friend in Jesse Chavez
- What are the contract projections saying about Dansby Swanson?
- The Braves have three competent catchers on the roster... but will it stay that way?
- For some reason, there is (weird) discussion about trading Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Is Vaughn Grissom a real candidate for the 2023 starting shortstop position?
- Much, much more
