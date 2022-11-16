Road to Atlanta Podcast: Braden Shewmake joins the 40-man roster

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta Podcast. We have reached our exit, and today will be the final show under the Road to Atlanta podcast in the Battery Power feed. Eric and Garrett are together in this one to talk about the recent minor league transactions, the Rule 5 draft updates, and the end of the Arizona Fall League season.

We kick things off on this show by taking a look at the trade between the Rockies and Braves which sent Dylan Spain to Colorado in exchange for Sam Hilliard. After that we take a quick look at the Rookie of the Year voting before making our way into the main programming. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley were fantastic in the Arizona Fall League and are the main focus of our AFL segment recapping the action from the season. In the second half of the show we start with a look at the additions of Braden Shewmake, Darius Vines, and Roddery Munoz to the 40 man roster before looking at which players are now eligible to be selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The finale of the show is dedicated to Eric, who will be leaving Battery Power and taking the Road to Atlanta with him.

But fear not, the plan is for me to take over coverage of the minor league side and with that plans for a minor league podcast are in the works. We’ll keep you updated on any developments with that, so while we may have a hiatus to iron out the details Battery Power will come back with a minor league podcast. We will likely be changing the format somewhat, so if there is anything you would like to see from a new show let us know in the comments, send me a message on my twitter account, or send me an email. We appreciate all the support you’ve given us and look forward to continuing our coverage of the Atlanta Braves minor league system, and make sure to send Eric kind messages and well wishes for his future.

