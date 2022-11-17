PTBNL Episode 19: Dansby Swanson or bust, Michael Harris wins ROY and more

The Podcast to be Named Later is back with Episode 19 featuring Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert. In this episode the guys run down the following topics:

Is it Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves?

The ridiculous thought of trading Ronald Acuña Jr.

Michael Harris wins Rookie of the Year

New additions Nick Anderson and Dennis Santana

Plus the return of Jesse Chavez

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.