 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PTBNL Episode 19: Dansby Swanson or bust, Michael Harris wins ROY and more

By Kris Willis
/ new
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Podcast to be Named Later is back with Episode 19 featuring Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert. In this episode the guys run down the following topics:

  • Is it Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves?
  • The ridiculous thought of trading Ronald Acuña Jr.
  • Michael Harris wins Rookie of the Year
  • New additions Nick Anderson and Dennis Santana
  • Plus the return of Jesse Chavez

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power