Battery Power Podcast Episode 379: Rumor mill, non-tender deadline, and bullpen review

Thanksgiving is nearly here and the true madness of the MLB offseason hasn’t quite arrived. Still, it was a busy week (at least for November) surrounding the Atlanta Braves and the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down.
Episode 379 is co-hosted by Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, with the following topics in the mix:
- The latest on the hot stove rumor mill, including Dansby Swanson, what the Braves reportedly won’t be doing, and Ronald Acuña sticking around (as he always was)
- Liberty Media is going to spin the Braves off into their own stock
- It was a busy week of awards for Atlanta, with a Rookie of the Year sweep and inclusion on many Cy Young and MVP ballots
- Wrapping up the non-tender deadline, with new deals for Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka, plus a farewell to Guillermo Heredia
- Hello, Dennis Santana
- Remembering a (very) strong bullpen performance in 2022 and breaking down the individual efforts
- Scott’s movie and television recommendations ahead of Thanksgiving
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...