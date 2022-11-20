Battery Power Podcast Episode 379: Rumor mill, non-tender deadline, and bullpen review

Thanksgiving is nearly here and the true madness of the MLB offseason hasn’t quite arrived. Still, it was a busy week (at least for November) surrounding the Atlanta Braves and the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down.

Episode 379 is co-hosted by Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman, with the following topics in the mix:

The latest on the hot stove rumor mill, including Dansby Swanson, what the Braves reportedly won’t be doing, and Ronald Acuña sticking around (as he always was)

Liberty Media is going to spin the Braves off into their own stock

It was a busy week of awards for Atlanta, with a Rookie of the Year sweep and inclusion on many Cy Young and MVP ballots

Wrapping up the non-tender deadline, with new deals for Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka, plus a farewell to Guillermo Heredia

Hello, Dennis Santana

Remembering a (very) strong bullpen performance in 2022 and breaking down the individual efforts

Scott’s movie and television recommendations ahead of Thanksgiving

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.