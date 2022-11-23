PTBNL Episode 20: Pre Thanksgiving mailbag!

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back for episode 20 of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode they discuss the non-tender deadline, Tyler Matzek’s two-year deal and Guillermo Heredia’s reported departure to the KBO. They then dive into the mailbag where they discuss the possibility of the Braves moving on from Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, Mitch Haniger as a potential fit in the outfield and much more.

