Daily Hammer Podcast: How can the Braves Outfield Get Better?

It certainly has been a fun several days watching Ronald Acuna Jr. in action in Venezuela. And while his success should be kept in context, it his also highly encouraging to see him consistently perform at a high level, hopefully proving he is back to full health. Along with the health of Acuna Jr., the Braves outfield could gain a boost against southpaws as Atlanta checks off its list of needs this offseason.

Shawn Coleman explores how the Atlanta Outfield could be even better in 2023:

Acuna Jr. continues to impress while the Braves continue to support him expand his offseason workload

The struggles of the Braves outfield against southpaws in 2022 offers an need to fill this offseason

While Mitch Haniger and Brandon Drury could be options, other teams may offer them more favorable situations

Robbie Grossman and Adam Duvall remain sensible targets to fill the outfield depth for the Braves next season

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.