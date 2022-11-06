Battery Power Podcast Episode 377: A trade and a mailbag before the madness

The 2022 World Series is over, with the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. While the majority of Atlanta Braves fans have probably been tapped out since the team lost in the NLDS, the offseason is now here for every MLB team, and there is plenty to discuss in early November.

To that end, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 377, and Brad Rowland and Eric Cole discuss the following:

The Braves have a pair of 2022 Gold Glove winners in Max Fried and Dansby Swanson

Free agency is underway, even if players can’t sign with other teams for a few more days

Atlanta reportedly made an in-season offer to Dansby Swanson that (obviously) wasn’t accepted, but it could share some context

The Braves made a trade on Sunday!

Digging into the mailbag, with questions on NL Rookie of the Year contenders, potential prospects to make an impact in 2023, examination of Atlanta’s playoff exits in recent years, 2023 lookahead stuff, Eric’s new gig, and even some non-baseball viewing recommendations

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.