PTBNL Episode 23: Sean Murphy trade recap, latest on the Dansby Swanson, plus more offseason talk

Kris and Stephen recap the first major move of the off-season as well as look ahead to the rest of the winter.

Atlanta Braves v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back for Episode 23 of A Podcast To Be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys talk about the blockbuster Sean Murphy trade and all the fallout surrounding, including the new catching rotation. They also cover the insane free agent market, the Dansby Swanson saga, shortstop overall, left field, and more.

