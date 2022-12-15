PTBNL Episode 23: Sean Murphy trade recap, latest on the Dansby Swanson, plus more offseason talk

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back for Episode 23 of A Podcast To Be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys talk about the blockbuster Sean Murphy trade and all the fallout surrounding, including the new catching rotation. They also cover the insane free agent market, the Dansby Swanson saga, shortstop overall, left field, and more.

