PTBNL Episode 21: Braves Payroll, Winter Meetings preview and more

Stephen Tolbert flies solo this week on episode 21 of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this week’s episode, he discusses where the Atlanta Braves’ payroll stands in relation to the luxury tax and the ramifications for going into the tax. He also previews the Winter Meetings and whether that will jumpstart what has thus far been a slow offseason around Major League Baseball.

