PTBNL Episode 22: Winter Meetings Roundup, Possible Braves moves, and a trade breaks live on air

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back for Episode 22 of A Podcast To Be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys talk about the Winter Meetings and the incredibly busy week it was for Major League Baseball. They also discuss how player-friendly the current free agent market, what Alex Anthopoulos’ possible moves are, and a trade breaks live on air.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.